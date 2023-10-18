Choosing Wisely: health resources and information

Together, we'll make the best choices for your health care

The right care at the right time — that's what we all want and deserve. At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we want to help you by giving you the information you need to choose your care wisely. As the only medical group in Southern California to partner with the Integrated Healthcare Association in the Choosing Wisely® initiative, you can say good-bye to unneeded tests and treatments.

Choosing Wisely is an initiative of the ABIM Foundation to help patients and doctors talk about the overuse of tests and procedures and support doctors in their efforts to help patients make smart and effective care choices.

Your questions, answered

We help you know, not guess, the best choices for your health. Do you really need antibiotics for adult bronchitis? Is imaging necessary for common headaches? Can repetitive blood testing be avoided? And most importantly, how do you know? We give you access to topic-specific resources, collected from Consumer Reports and more than 70 national medical specialty societies. Because working together, we can achieve great health — you just need to know how to get there.

View and download important health information

The following PDFs are available for download.