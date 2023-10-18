Important health information

FollowMyHealth®

Healthy adult preventative guidelines (download PDF)

The following guidelines are recommended for the ages and frequency listed.

Vaccines

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine

Male/female: 26 and younger, three doses over 6 months; 27-45, discuss with your doctor

Influenza vaccine

Male/female: 6 months and older, annually in the fall

Pneumococcal vaccines

PCV 23 ("Pneumovax")

Male/female: 65 and older, once

Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap)

Male/female: 18 and older, every 10 years

Shingrix® vaccine (Shingles)

Male/female: 50 and older, two doses, 2-6 months apart, once

Vaccine information statements A Vaccine Information Statement (VIS) is a document produced by the CDC that informs vaccine recipients — or their parents or patient's representatives — about the benefits and risks of a vaccine they are receiving.



Cancer screenings

Colorectal cancer screening*

Fecal immuno testing (FIT)

Male/female: 45-75, annually

OR colonoscopy

Male/female: 45-75, every 10 years

Mammogram

Female: 40-49, discuss with your doctor

Female: 50-75, every 1-2 years

Cervical cancer screening

Female: 21-29, PAP every 3 years if screening is normal

Female: 30-65, HPV-based screening with or without PAP every 5 years if screening is normal

Prostate cancer screening

Male: 50-70, discuss with your doctor

Other preventive screenings

Advanced health care directive

Male/female: variable - any adult, once and re-address as needed

Cholesterol screening

Male/female: variable, every 3-5 years if screening is normal

Chlamydia screening Female: 16-24, yearly

Diabetes screening

Male/female: variable, every 3-5 years if screening is normal

Hearing screening

Male/female: 65 and older, discuss with your doctor

Hepatitis C screening

Male/female: 18-79, once

Osteoporosis testing

Male: 70 and older, every 5-8 years if screening is normal

Female: 65 and older, every 5-8 years if screening is normal

"Annual physical"**

Male/female: 18 and older, discuss with your doctor

Visual acuity screening

Male/female: 65 and older, discuss with your doctor

High blood pressure screening

Male/female: 18 and older, every visit

HIV screening

Male/female: 15-65, once if low risk

Recommendations as of July 2021.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) does not endorse annual labs in healthy adults nor does it support routine vitamin D screening, urinalysis, blood count testing or metabolic panels in the absence of related symptoms. Unnecessary lab screening is not proven to be beneficial to healthy individuals and is discouraged.

*Annual fecal immuno testing (FIT) is considered an effective and convenient screen for all patients without symptoms or risks for colon cancer. For patients 60 years and older, when colon cancer is more common, a colonoscopy might be a more appropriate screen. Personal preferences will guide decision making.

**There is no evidence to support an "annual physical" in adults who are up to date with all preventive care. At any regularly scheduled appointment, preventive care will be reviewed. Chronic conditions do require periodic visits and it is important to follow up as recommended. For specific concerns, a regular office visit is recommended, not a 'physical'. Physicals are designed to focus on preventive care. If there are no chronic conditions, no concerns and all preventive care is current, a periodic health check up every two to three years is suggested. Please find more information regarding annual exams or health check-ups.

