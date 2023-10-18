Important health information
At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we think healthy living is good for the whole community.
Here, you'll find helpful information and resources to manage the health care of you and your family.
Clinic safety
During these uncertain times, Sharp Rees-Stealy is here to provide the care you need, safely and responsibly. We frequently disinfect our clinics and adhere to all measures to help you feel comfortable when you come in for an appointment.
If you want to stay in the convenience of your own home, video visits are available from your computer, smartphone or tablet.
CDC guidelines on how to wear a mask
CDC recommends that people wear masks in public and when around people who don't live in your household. This recommendation is based on community spread and individual risk factors regardless of vaccination history.
Masks should not be worn by children under age 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Wear your mask correctly
Wash your hands before putting on your mask
Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin
Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face
Make sure you can breathe easily
CDC does not recommend use of masks or cloth masks for source control if they have an exhalation valve or vent
Wear a mask to protect others
Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect others in case you're infected with COVID-19 but don't have symptoms
Wear a mask in indoor public settings when around people who don't live in your household, especially when it is crowded and it may be difficult for you to stay six feet apart from others
Wear a mask correctly for maximum protection
Don't put the mask around your neck or up on your forehead
Don't touch the mask, and, if you do, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect
Follow everyday health habits
Limit your contact with people who are sick
Wash your hands often, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds each time
Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available
FollowMyHealth®
Learn more about our easy-to-use patient portal.
Healthy adult preventative guidelines (download PDF)
The following guidelines are recommended for the ages and frequency listed.
Vaccines
Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine
Male/female: 26 and younger, three doses over 6 months; 27-45, discuss with your doctor
Influenza vaccine
Male/female: 6 months and older, annually in the fall
Pneumococcal vaccines
PCV 23 ("Pneumovax")
Male/female: 65 and older, once
Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap)
Male/female: 18 and older, every 10 years
Shingrix® vaccine (Shingles)
Male/female: 50 and older, two doses, 2-6 months apart, once
Vaccine information statements
A Vaccine Information Statement (VIS) is a document produced by the CDC that informs vaccine recipients — or their parents or patient's representatives — about the benefits and risks of a vaccine they are receiving.
Cancer screenings
Colorectal cancer screening*
Fecal immuno testing (FIT)
Male/female: 45-75, annually
OR colonoscopy
Male/female: 45-75, every 10 years
Mammogram
Female: 40-49, discuss with your doctor
Female: 50-75, every 1-2 years
Cervical cancer screening
Female: 21-29, PAP every 3 years if screening is normal
Female: 30-65, HPV-based screening with or without PAP every 5 years if screening is normal
Prostate cancer screening
Male: 50-70, discuss with your doctor
Other preventive screenings
Advanced health care directive
Male/female: variable - any adult, once and re-address as needed
Cholesterol screening
Male/female: variable, every 3-5 years if screening is normal
Chlamydia screening
Female: 16-24, yearly
Diabetes screening
Male/female: variable, every 3-5 years if screening is normal
Hearing screening
Male/female: 65 and older, discuss with your doctor
Hepatitis C screening
Male/female: 18-79, once
Osteoporosis testing
Male: 70 and older, every 5-8 years if screening is normal
Female: 65 and older, every 5-8 years if screening is normal
"Annual physical"**
Male/female: 18 and older, discuss with your doctor
Visual acuity screening
Male/female: 65 and older, discuss with your doctor
High blood pressure screening
Male/female: 18 and older, every visit
HIV screening
Male/female: 15-65, once if low risk
Recommendations as of July 2021.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) does not endorse annual labs in healthy adults nor does it support routine vitamin D screening, urinalysis, blood count testing or metabolic panels in the absence of related symptoms. Unnecessary lab screening is not proven to be beneficial to healthy individuals and is discouraged.
*Annual fecal immuno testing (FIT) is considered an effective and convenient screen for all patients without symptoms or risks for colon cancer. For patients 60 years and older, when colon cancer is more common, a colonoscopy might be a more appropriate screen. Personal preferences will guide decision making.
**There is no evidence to support an "annual physical" in adults who are up to date with all preventive care. At any regularly scheduled appointment, preventive care will be reviewed. Chronic conditions do require periodic visits and it is important to follow up as recommended. For specific concerns, a regular office visit is recommended, not a 'physical'. Physicals are designed to focus on preventive care. If there are no chronic conditions, no concerns and all preventive care is current, a periodic health check up every two to three years is suggested. Please find more information regarding annual exams or health check-ups.
Choosing Wisely
The right care at the right time — that's what we all want and deserve. At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we want to help you by giving you the information you need to choose your care wisely.
Please wear your mask
You must wear your mask at all times in the exam room unless otherwise instructed. To best provide a safe environment for you, our physicians and staff, please follow these instructions:
Cover your nose and mouth fully with your mask
Refrain from touching your face or repeatedly adjusting your mask
Use hand sanitizer after coming in contact with frequently used surfaces
Maintain a 6 foot distance between you and others
If you have any questions or concerns, please speak to your doctor.
Colorectal cancer screening*
Fecal immuno testing (FIT)
Male/female: 45-75, annually
OR colonoscopy
Male/female: 45-75, every 10 years
Mammogram
Female: 40-49, discuss with your doctor
Female: 50-75, every 1-2 years
Cervical cancer screening
Female: 21-29, PAP every 3 years if screening is normal
Female: 30-65, HPV-based screening with or without PAP every 5 years if screening is normal
Prostate cancer screening
Male: 50-70, discuss with your doctor
*Annual fecal immuno testing (FIT) is considered an effective and convenient screen for all patients without symptoms or risks for colon cancer. For patients 60 years and older, when colon cancer is more common, a colonoscopy might be a more appropriate screen. Personal preferences will guide decision making.
Your care team (English and Spanish)
Patient expectations (English and Spanish)
Permission to discuss patient health information (English and Spanish)