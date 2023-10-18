Hospitalists at Sharp Rees-Stealy

During a hospital stay , you may be cared for by doctors who specialize in treating patients only in the hospital setting. Known as hospitalists, these doctors work with your physician to provide the medical attention you need.

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, our hospitalists are all general internal medicine doctors who have the training and expertise to provide you with excellent care.

What are the advantages of having a hospitalist provide my care? There are distinct advantages that hospital-based physicians can provide. Because they work in the hospital 24 hours a day, they can rapidly coordinate your care and react to any changes in your medical status. Hospitalists are able to check on you more often and speak with you and your family members whenever possible. They are also familiar with every specialist and department in the hospital and, therefore, can assist you through a smooth and speedy recovery by following up on tests, discussing the results with you and working with you on your treatment regimen. How does the hospitalist know about me? Prior to your admission, the hospitalist reviews your medical record and discusses your case with either the emergency department physician, urgent care physician, your primary care physician or the transferring physician. In addition, the hospitalist looks at any critical information that is filed in Sharp HealthCare's electronic health record (EHR), including lab tests, radiographic studies, dictations from prior consultations or procedures and previous admissions. Will my doctor stay involved? When you are admitted to the hospital, one of our hospitalists will assume care for you until you are discharged. Upon discharge, a hospitalist will dictate a comprehensive summary outlining your stay at the hospital, including any procedures that were performed, discharge medications and follow-up instructions. This information is filed in Sharp HealthCare's EHR and is accessible by your Sharp Rees-Stealy physicians. Does the hospitalist system differ at each Sharp Hospital? Because the majority of Sharp Rees-Stealy patients receive care at Sharp Memorial Hospital, most of our hospitalists are on staff at that facility. However, we also have hospitalists on staff at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. What if I am transferred from another hospital? If you are transferred from another hospital, the admitting physician will have spoken to the transferring physician regarding all aspects of your hospitalization. Any other providers involved in your care have also been notified of your arrival. This process allows for a smooth transition and avoids any unnecessary delays in your care.

Learn more

For help choosing a Sharp Rees-Stealy doctor who is right for you, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm, or search Sharp Rees-Stealy doctors.