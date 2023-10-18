Dr. Olulade smiling and standing in lobby waiting room.

Hospitalists at Sharp Rees-Stealy

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we want you to receive the best care possible at every stage of your life and health.

During a hospital stay, you may be cared for by doctors who specialize in treating patients only in the hospital setting. Known as hospitalists, these doctors work with your physician to provide the medical attention you need.

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, our hospitalists are all general internal medicine doctors who have the training and expertise to provide you with excellent care.

For help choosing a Sharp Rees-Stealy doctor who is right for you, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm, or search Sharp Rees-Stealy doctors.