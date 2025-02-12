Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group is proud to participate in the Medicare Shared Savings Program as an Accountable Care Organization (ACO). We are working together with Medicare to enhance coordination between your care team, improve your health outcomes, and help lower overall health care costs — all while keeping you at the center of everything we do.

What this means for you

Coordinated care — Your doctors and care team will work together more closely to ensure you get the care you need.

Focus on prevention — We’ll help you stay on top of important screenings, wellness visits and management of chronic conditions.

Right care, right time — By reducing unnecessary hospital visits and streamlining your care, we aim to make your visits smoother and more effective.

Why this matters

Better health outcomes — With improved communication between your care team, you get more personalized and proactive care.

Less hassle — Coordinated care means fewer duplicate tests and more efficient treatment plans.

No extra costs — This program is designed to improve your care without changing your Medicare benefits or increasing costs.

ACO name and location

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

5651 Copley Drive

Suite A

San Diego, CA 92111

Shared Savings Program public report