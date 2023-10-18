Dr. Olulade smiling and standing in lobby waiting room.

Patient education videos

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we're invested in your health. That's why we make sure you have every resource available to help you stay informed and be empowered to manage your care.

Our doctors have created the following videos to help you learn about preparing for common procedures and screenings, as well as to educate you about general health and wellness.

Having eye surgery?

Watch our videos to help you through the process.

Learn more

If you have any questions, please send us an email or give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.

1 of 6
2 of 6:

Sharp Rees-Stealy gastroenterologist Dr. Alissa Speziale explains how to prepare for your colonoscopy.

3 of 6:

Learn about the benefits of being a patient at Sharp Rees-Stealy and learn four easy steps to getting a great start as a new patient.

Managing or avoiding Type 2 diabetes

4 of 6:

Dr. Neelima Chu, an endocrinologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy, explains the risk factors for developing Type 2 diabetes and how to avoid getting the condition.

5 of 6:

Watch this quick overview on contraceptive methods for after baby is born.

6 of 6