Sharp Rees-Stealy patient forms
Prepare for your upcoming doctor's appointment by filling out forms ahead of time to bring with you.
These PDF forms are available for you to fill out ahead of your doctor's appointment. Please follow the instructions on each form for filling in the information and for returning the form to your doctor.
Authorization to Release Medical Records to Sharp Rees-Stealy
Print and complete our Health Risk Assessment. If you have concerns or would like a member of our team to contact you, mail the completed form along with your contact information to:
Health Risk Assessment
Sharp Rees-Stealy Department of Population Health
5651 Copley Drive
San Diego, CA 92111