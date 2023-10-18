For more information on our pharmacy services, call your nearest pharmacy or simply stop by.

Here to help you get what you need

At Sharp Rees-Stealy Pharmacies, we make sure you receive seamless care from start to finish. Our pharmacies can help you:

Transfer your prescription — Simply provide us with the name of your current pharmacy and your medication name or prescription number and we will do the rest.

Order refills — Contact the pharmacy location that is most convenient for you and we will let you know when your order is ready. Out of refills? No problem. If needed, our pharmacist will contact your doctor and have your new prescription ready for pickup or home delivery as soon as the next day.

Remind you of a refill — We'll give you a call before you run out of medication to remind you that it's time to refill, and you can choose whether to pick up your prescription or have it delivered.

Deliver a prescription — Get your prescriptions delivered in as little as one day (delivery fees may apply). Or, if you choose to pick up your prescription, we'd be happy to call or text you when your order is ready.

Your one-stop pharmacy

In addition to prescription medications, all of our pharmacies offer a complete selection of over-the-counter items, including cough and cold remedies, first-aid treatments, skin care products and more. Our pharmacists are available to discuss your prescription dosage and answer any questions you may have about your care plan.