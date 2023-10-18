Sharp Rees-Stealy self-screening process

Our self-screening process will save time since you will be able to self-screen before entering any Sharp Rees-Stealy clinic for appointments or other needs such as visiting the pharmacy.

It is recommended to wear a well-fitted mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times while you are in our clinics, especially if you have a medical condition that puts you at a higher risk for severe COVID infections.

Before arriving, answer the following questions:

1. In the last 10 days, have you been tested, diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19? Or have you been instructed to quarantine because of a COVID-19 exposure?

2. In the last 10 days, have you experienced any of the following symptoms?

Fever or chills

Cough

Difficulty breathing

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Rash with fever

Diarrhea

Vomiting

If you answered NO to both questions, please proceed to the clinic on the date and time of your appointment or for other needs such as visiting the pharmacy or lab.

If you answered YES to either question, do not come to our clinics. Call your doctor or the department you were planning to visit and we will determine the safest way for you to receive care.

Thank you for your cooperation in keeping all of us safe.