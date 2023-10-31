Antibiotics are not effective for colds and flus; they do not help with symptoms or recovery. Antibiotics are only prescribed when necessary to treat a bacterial infection. Taking antibiotics unnecessarily greatly increases the chance of having side effects, which can be serious. Doctors do not have remedies to make colds go away faster. Your body's immune system is the only cure. We can help you with non-antibiotic/non-curative prescriptions in some cases when symptoms are severe or persistent.

The flu shot can help to prevent the flu and is encouraged every fall. There are many other cold viruses that a flu shot will not prevent.

Cold symptoms can last up to two weeks, and the cough typically lasts longer. The average duration of a viral cough is 18 days.

Colds and flus are both caused by viruses. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, general aches, muscle pains, fatigue, weakness, exhaustion, chest discomfort, cough and sinus pressure. The flu is caused by a specific virus called influenza, which is more common during the winter months and typically makes you feel more miserable than a cold.

It is always best to come in and be evaluated if you have concerns that your illness is more serious.

The presence of persistent chills and high fevers beyond the first three days, feeling increasingly out of breath, or pain in face or teeth after two weeks of cold symptoms warrants an appointment to rule out pneumonia or other serious infections.

Viruses commonly cause fevers. A fever, defined as a temperature greater than 100.4°F, is your body's natural response to fighting infection and is common in the first few days of a cold. A fever is not typical after four days of cold symptoms.

Pain in the sinus region is common early on in a cold and does not mean there is a sinus infection. A sinus infection requiring antibiotics typically takes two to three weeks to develop after the onset of a cold. A sinus infection can occur as a complication of a cold due to prolonged inflammation and nasal blockage that allows bacteria to breed in the sinuses.

Colds can commonly produce green and yellow mucus as a result of inflammation caused by the virus. Color is not a sign of a bacterial infection.

Bronchitis is also called a chest cold. "Bronchitis" is defined as an inflamed airway — "-itis" means inflammation and "bronchus" means airway. If you have a cough with your cold, which is typical, you have viral bronchitis. The main symptom is a cough, which may or may not bring up colored phlegm, and is often worse at night. Approximately 95% of bronchitis is viral and does not require antibiotics. Like a cold, bronchitis needs to run its course.

A sore throat is the inflammation caused by the virus affecting the throat ("pharyngitis"). Sore throats are usually viral, especially in adults. Strep throat does not cause congestion, cough or hoarseness. If you have these symptoms with your sore throat, it is unlikely to be strep and you will not need antibiotics to get better.

Pink eye is inflammation of the inside lining, or conjunctiva, of the eyes ("conjunctivitis"). When pink eye accompanies other cold symptoms such as congestion or cough, it is an extension of the same virus. As with other viral symptoms, it will resolve on its own, and no eye drops are needed. Learn more about if you need antibiotics to treat pink eye. If having severe eye pain or persistent visual changes, please be seen.