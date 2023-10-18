Preventive health screenings and tests
Preventive health screenings and tests are effective for identifying a person’s risk for disease.
Our team of specially trained health professionals will conduct onsite health screenings and tests.
The results will be reviewed with your employees to help them understand their risks so that they can begin to take the right steps to prevent health events later in life. Additionally, results will be aggregated into an Executive Summary and presented with wellness recommendations for your worksite.
Blood pressure
Body fat analysis
Body mass index (BMI)
Metabolic testing
Total cholesterol/HDL and blood glucose
Learn more
To learn more, contact Desiree Bernardino at 858-262-6112.