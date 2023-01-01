For Physicians
Clinical resources
- Antibiotics Stewardship Program (ASP) and Antibiograms
Access the latest antibiograms, antimicrobials formulary, therapeutic guidelines, educational materials and external ASP-related materials.
-
Breast cancer treatment handout
Help patients navigate breast cancer treatment and recovery with a downloadable handout.
-
COVID-19 resources for physicians
Get information about lab updates, treatment guidelines, drug FAQs and other resources.
-
Pain management resources
The Sharp HealthCare Safe and Effective Pain Management initiative has provided access to pain management-related resources.
-
Sharp opioid discharge prescribing guidelines
These guidelines are intended to support safe prescribing of opioid medications on discharge from Sharp hospitals with the understanding that there will be patient variation.
-
Tumor Board case submissions
Submit cases for review at Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Referrals
-
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) pre-op evaluation referral
Submit cases for review at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Administrative resources
-
Accessing SharpNET
Access SharpNET when not on a Sharp network using two-factor authentication provider.
-
ADT e-notifications requestor portal
Request real-time ADT event notifications for your patient’s care events at Sharp.
-
Continuing Medical Education (CME)
Access CME activities and professional development opportunities.
-
Flu vaccinator schedule
View the 2023 flu vaccinator schedule.
-
Flu vaccination attestation/declination survey
Please complete this online survey to meet compliance with San Diego Public Health order and SB739.
-
Information technology solutions for your practice
Learn about the tools we offer to help you reduce operational time and expense.
-
Physician on-call schedules for hospitals
Access on-call schedules for Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
-
Physician wellness resources
Your safety and well-being are our top priorities. We want to make sure you know where and how to get the help you and your family may need.
-
Self-Service password reset
Learn how to reset your password without needing to call the Technical Assistance Center.
-
Sharp Rees-Stealy careers
View open physician positions with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.
-
Sharp Transfer Center
Medical professionals, including case managers or physicians, can request a patient transfer to a Sharp hospital. We're here to walk you through the process
-
Update your sharp.com profile
Help patients find you online by completing a profile questionnaire.
-
Physician Alliance
Find valuable resources to provide you with both cost and time savings.
-
Update your Sharp email preference
Too much spam in your inbox? You now have the option to stop receiving emails from senders outside of Sharp. This is available only to SCMG, SharpCare and independent physicians, and is not available to Sharp Rees-Stealy physicians.
Call 858-627-5202 if you need a sharp.com email account.