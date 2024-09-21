Dr. Bahmanpour interacting with a patient

Current physicians

Get clinical, referral and administrative resources from Sharp HealthCare.

Update your sharp.com profile

Help patients find you online by completing a profile questionnaire.
Update your profile

On-call schedules

Access on-call schedules for most hospitals and Sharp Rees-Stealy clinics.
Visit QGenda

Patient referrals

Find next steps for behavioral health, DBS pre-op and sleep study referrals.
Refer a patient

Administrative resources

Referrals

Clinical resources