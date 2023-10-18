Flu vaccine will be available at no charge for all Sharp Team members (employees volunteers and medical staff).

Sharp Rees-Stealy (SRS) team members can get vaccinated at any SRS Occupational Medicine clinic location from 8 am to noon and 1 to 4 pm.

Flu vaccine will be provided in Employee Occupational Health at Chula Vista, Grossmont and Metro Campus, Monday through Friday, during business hours.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Located in the building across from the hospital.

750 Medical Center Court, Suite 3, Chula Vista

619-502-4300

Monday to Friday: 7:30 am to 4 pm

Sharp Grossmont Hospital - Brier Patch Campus

9000 Wakarusa Drive (Building C), La Mesa

619-740-4090

Monday to Friday: 7:30 am to 4 pm

Sharp Metro Campus - Knollwood

7944 Birmingham Drive, San Diego

858-939-4620

Monday to Friday: 7:30 am to 4 pm

Sharp Coronado Hospital flu vaccine hours and locations

Sharp Grossmont Hospital will have a vaccinator Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 3 pm* on level A in the pharmacy office.

Sharp Memorial Hospital will have a vaccinator Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 3 pm* in the Stephen Birch lobby.

* Subject to change due to staffing

Medical staff may complete the online influenza vaccination attestation/declination survey to meet compliance with San Diego Public Health order and SB739.

Flu vaccine will be available for office staff and telecommuters beginning in October. Team members will be able to schedule an appointment through 1-800-827-4277.