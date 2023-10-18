Flu vaccinator schedule
Flu vaccine will be available at no charge for all Sharp Team members (employees volunteers and medical staff).
Sharp Rees-Stealy (SRS) team members can get vaccinated at any SRS Occupational Medicine clinic location from 8 am to noon and 1 to 4 pm.
Flu vaccine will be provided in Employee Occupational Health at Chula Vista, Grossmont and Metro Campus, Monday through Friday, during business hours.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Located in the building across from the hospital.
750 Medical Center Court, Suite 3, Chula Vista
619-502-4300
Monday to Friday: 7:30 am to 4 pm
Sharp Grossmont Hospital - Brier Patch Campus
9000 Wakarusa Drive (Building C), La Mesa
619-740-4090
Monday to Friday: 7:30 am to 4 pm
Sharp Metro Campus - Knollwood
7944 Birmingham Drive, San Diego
858-939-4620
Monday to Friday: 7:30 am to 4 pm
Sharp Coronado Hospital flu vaccine hours and locations
Sharp Grossmont Hospital will have a vaccinator Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 3 pm* on level A in the pharmacy office.
Sharp Memorial Hospital will have a vaccinator Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 3 pm* in the Stephen Birch lobby.
* Subject to change due to staffing
Medical staff may complete the online influenza vaccination attestation/declination survey to meet compliance with San Diego Public Health order and SB739.
Flu vaccine will be available for office staff and telecommuters beginning in October. Team members will be able to schedule an appointment through 1-800-827-4277.