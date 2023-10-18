Based on feedback from our surgeons, office staff and schedulers, we have created a transparent process for seeing open and available OR times in order to improve access, ease of scheduling, and better utilization of OR capacity during prime time hours. This pilot focuses on the main OR with the intent to expand to OPP within the next few months as we learn together.

Instructions for use

This calendar will show open blocks of time as they become available

Before submitting a booking form, call OR schedulers at 858-939-3424 and select option 2, to ensure time and equipment availability (i.e. da Vinci robots)

Time given out will be on a first come, first serve basis upon receipt of completed booking form(s)

Please provide your feedback by emailing smh.perioperative@sharp.com.