Sharp Rees-Stealy offers a program for women who have undergone breast cancer surgery. After breast cancer surgery, you may experience physical and emotional side effects that can lead to discomfort or pain.

Our one-hour Recovering From Breast Cancer Education program is taught by a certified licensed occupational therapist, and covers a variety of topics, including lymphedema prevention and education, pain reduction techniques, scar care, exercise recommendations, community resources and support groups.

You will learn:

Therapeutic exercises and scar management techniques to decrease pain and restore functional activities

To modify or eliminate habits that can affect swelling, as well as learn restorative treatment techniques, such as manual lymph drainage

Self-care management skills, including skin care, infection prevention and adaptive clothing

How to tailor your individual lifestyle to continue to participate in the important roles in your life, such as parenting, managing the home and working

Classes are offered at Sharp Rees-Stealy locations throughout the San Diego County. Dates and times vary.

Learn more

To learn more about Sharp Rees-Stealy's Recovering From Breast Cancer Education Program, call 858-505-5460. Sharp Rees-Stealy is designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.