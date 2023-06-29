Providing chemotherapy treatment for many cancer types

Sometimes called systemic therapy, chemotherapy is given to treat cancer and prevent its recurrence, and can be used alone or in conjunction with surgery or radiation therapy. The medication flows through the body to target and destroy fast-growing cells — cancer cells, as well as others.

At Sharp, patients receive chemotherapy and other supportive medical treatments from specially trained nurses in a comfortable environment, and return home on the same day. Chemotherapy is generally given in cycles — a treatment period is following by a recovery period before another treatment period begins.

Types of chemotherapy treatments

How to prepare for chemotherapy treatment

Learn more about what to expect and how to prepare for chemotherapy treatment at Sharp and read our guide on food safety during cancer treatment.

The staff at Sharp's infusion therapy centers will work with you to make your experience as convenient and comfortable as possible.

Before your visit for chemotherapy treatment

Your doctor's office will make your first appointment.

After your first appointment, you will schedule future appointments.

Chemotherapy plans vary based on each patient's individual needs. At your first appointment we will explain how long each of your future appointments will last.

Upon arrival for your chemotherapy treatment

When you arrive, schedule your next visit with the team member at the reception area.

For your safety, our staff will verify your identity.

A certified chemotherapy nurse will talk to you about your chemotherapy drugs.

You may receive medication prior to chemotherapy to help reduce potential side effects.

Your nurse will start an intravenous line or access your central line to administer your medication.

Once your treatment begins, our team will closely monitor you and keep you comfortable throughout your visit.

