Nutrition counseling for cancer patients

Sharp Outpatient Oncology Centers provide nutrition counseling for patients before, during and after cancer treatment. Our dietitians specialize in oncology nutrition and are credentialed by the Commission on Dietetic Registration of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Proper nutrition is an important part of cancer treatment. Getting the right nutrition can:
Improve tolerance to treatment
Promote healing and recovery
Maintain or improve energy and strength
Reduce risk for infection and unplanned hospital admissions
Decrease treatment-related complications
May reduce risk for new and recurrent cancers
Our dietitians help patients navigate nutrition challenges, develop a nutrition plan, and provide tools to help manage overall health and well-being. We recognize the unique and individualized challenges that patients experience throughout their cancer treatment. Let us help at every step of the way.
Virtual, phone and in-person appointments
Comprehensive nutrition assessment and follow-up throughout treatment
Education on the role of diet and nutrition throughout each stage of the cancer journey
Evidence-based information on the use of dietary supplements and what to take and avoid during treatment
Recommendations on how to meet nutrition needs while experiencing treatment-related side effects — taste changes, loss of appetite, fatigue and mouth sores
Tube feeding management, coordination of care with tube feeding suppliers, and education on transitioning from tube feeding
Information on meal assistance programs and meal delivery options
Recipes to meet nutrition needs, cookbooks and meal planning
Coordination of care with the interdisciplinary oncology team
Free virtual and pre-recorded nutrition classes
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center (Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center)
Jessi Janes, RD, CSO, CNSC
619-502-5851
Sharp Grossmont Hospital (David & Donna Long Cancer Center)
Laury Ellingson
619-740-4500
Sharp Memorial Hospital (Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute)
Angelea Bruce, RD, CSO, OPN-CG
Katey Thurmes, RD, CSO
858-939-5205
