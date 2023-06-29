Dr. Fisher comforting patient sitting in chair.

Nutrition counseling for cancer patients

Sharp Outpatient Oncology Centers provide nutrition counseling for patients before, during and after cancer treatment. Our dietitians specialize in oncology nutrition and are credentialed by the Commission on Dietetic Registration of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Proper nutrition is an important part of cancer treatment. Getting the right nutrition can:

  • Improve tolerance to treatment

  • Promote healing and recovery

  • Maintain or improve energy and strength

  • Reduce risk for infection and unplanned hospital admissions

  • Decrease treatment-related complications

  • May reduce risk for new and recurrent cancers

Our dietitians help patients navigate nutrition challenges, develop a nutrition plan, and provide tools to help manage overall health and well-being. We recognize the unique and individualized challenges that patients experience throughout their cancer treatment. Let us help at every step of the way.

Services we provide

  • Virtual, phone and in-person appointments

  • Comprehensive nutrition assessment and follow-up throughout treatment

  • Education on the role of diet and nutrition throughout each stage of the cancer journey

  • Evidence-based information on the use of dietary supplements and what to take and avoid during treatment

  • Recommendations on how to meet nutrition needs while experiencing treatment-related side effects — taste changes, loss of appetite, fatigue and mouth sores

  • Tube feeding management, coordination of care with tube feeding suppliers, and education on transitioning from tube feeding

  • Information on meal assistance programs and meal delivery options

  • Recipes to meet nutrition needs, cookbooks and meal planning

  • Coordination of care with the interdisciplinary oncology team

  • Free virtual and pre-recorded nutrition classes

Contact an oncology dietitian

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center (Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center)
Jessi Janes, RD, CSO, CNSC
619-502-5851

Sharp Grossmont Hospital (David & Donna Long Cancer Center)
Laury Ellingson
619-740-4500

Sharp Memorial Hospital (Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute)
Angelea Bruce, RD, CSO, OPN-CG
Katey Thurmes, RD, CSO
858-939-5205

