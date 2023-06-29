Resources for cancer patients

At Sharp, we understand that cancer may be one of the most difficult challenges you and your loved ones will face. We’re dedicated to helping ease the burden of a cancer diagnosis so you can focus on healing.

We believe that knowing what to expect and where to find assistance can be helpful throughout your cancer experience.

What to do after a cancer diagnosis

A complete cancer diagnosis will help determine the specific type of cancer you have and the best treatment. After your initial diagnosis, you may undergo follow-up imaging and other procedures.

Sometimes, it can take several days to complete and receive the results of imaging and biopsy tests. While this may be a difficult waiting period, it is essential for determining appropriate treatment options.

During this time, you may want to:

Write a list of questions for your care team. Bring your questions to appointments, along with something to take notes on.

Identify loved ones to be your support team who will accompany you to appointments, provide transportation, participate in child care and prepare meals, as needed.

Download and complete the patient record form. This form can be used to track and update your medications, symptoms and side effects. Bring a copy to each doctor visit to share with your care team.

Begin capturing your feelings and concerns. Many patients find journaling, art and similar activities to be helpful.

If you currently use tobacco, learn how stopping smoking can help improve your recovery and treatment outcomes.

Get to know your cancer care team

A team of experts will participate in your care. Your team members will vary depending on the type of cancer you have. Here are some of the medical experts commonly involved in cancer care:

Primary care physician (PCP) – Your PCP is the doctor who will usually provide an initial diagnosis. They also help manage referrals to specialists as needed.

Radiologist – These medical doctors specialize in diagnosis and treatment using imaging technology such as X-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography (PET) and ultrasound.

Pathologist – A pathologist is often involved in the diagnosis of cancer and other illnesses through the examination of body fluids or tissues.

Surgeon – There are many types of surgeons. In oncology, surgeons perform procedures to remove tissue samples for diagnosis as well as cancerous tumors, tissues and organs.

Medical oncologist – These doctors help diagnose and treat people who have cancer using chemotherapy, hormone therapy and targeted immune therapies.

Radiation oncologist – This type of doctor specializes in radiation methods to treat cancer where it is located. They can also use radiation to help manage pain for people with advanced cancer.

Your care team at home – Choosing a support team of family members and friends and encouraging their involvement to accompany you to appointments, take notes, or simply hold your hand can reduce the emotional demands of cancer.

Find support services at Sharp

We offer a range of support services, most at no charge, that can help you and your loved ones cope with your cancer diagnosis, treatment and the many emotions and challenges you may face.

