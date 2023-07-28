Resources for cancer patients

A team of experts will participate in your care. These caregivers will vary depending on the type of cancer you have. Here are some of the medical experts commonly involved in cancer care:

Primary care physician (PCP) – Your PCP is the doctor who will usually provide an initial diagnosis. They also help manage referrals to specialists as needed.

Radiologist – These medical doctors specialize in diagnosis and treatment using imaging technology such as X-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography (PET) and ultrasound.

Pathologist – A pathologist is often involved in the diagnosis of cancer and other illnesses through the examination of body fluids or tissues.

Surgeon – There are many types of surgeons. In oncology, surgeons perform procedures to remove tissue samples for diagnosis as well as cancerous tumors, tissues and organs.

Medical oncologist – These doctors help diagnose and treat people who have cancer using chemotherapy, hormone therapy and targeted immune therapies.

Radiation oncologist – This type of doctor specializes in radiation methods to treat cancer where it is located. They can also use radiation to help manage pain for people with advanced cancer.

Patient navigator – Specially trained patient navigators help people with many cancer types, from the time of diagnosis through treatment and survivorship.

Your care team at home – Choosing a support team of loved ones and encouraging them to accompany you to appointments, take notes, or simply hold your hand can reduce the emotional demands of cancer.