Radiation therapy for cancer treatment

We offer brachytherapy — a sophisticated form of internal radiation therapy with many modern benefits — to treat prostate cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer, as well as select other cancers. Brachytherapy directly targets the cancerous area inside or next to the tumor, protecting surrounding healthy tissue and offering a safe and effective alternative to surgical treatment.

Brachytherapy offers a short treatment time and no surgery. Benefits include preservation of healthy tissue, a quick recovery time, reduced risk of infection and a short or no hospital stay.

Brachytherapy can be delivered as a short course of treatment (high-dose rate, or HDR) or as a permanent implant (low-dose rate, or LDR).

With LDR brachytherapy, radioactive seeds are placed inside your body by a team of experts specially trained in this procedure, including your radiation oncologist. Your oncologist will create a personalized treatment plan to determine how many seeds need to be placed to most effectively treat your cancer.

With HDR brachytherapy, radioactive sources are loaded into catheters or cylinders positioned inside or near the tumor. This type of brachytherapy is performed on an outpatient basis over several days in the radiation department. While most HDR brachytherapy courses can be delivered to you as an outpatient, some may require an overnight hospital stay.