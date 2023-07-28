Radiation therapy for cancer treatment

Choose the San Diego cancer specialist who's right for you.
At Sharp, our San Diego radiation oncology experts use advanced radiation therapy to treat cancer and other conditions with safety and compassion. Our care team works with you to create a treatment plan that is precise, personalized and focused on your comfort and quality of life.
Experts at Sharp use carefully targeted radiation to destroy cancer cells while protecting healthy tissue. Your doctor will recommend the approach that’s right for you and guide you every step of the way.
External beam radiation therapy delivers radiation from outside the body. Treatments are noninvasive and typically last only a few minutes. At Sharp, we’re proud to care for patients using the most advanced radiation technology available.
Sharp offers high-dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy, allowing radiation to be delivered internally and placed directly at the treatment site. It is often used to treat breast, cervical and uterine cancer.
Sharp’s radiation oncology services are nationally recognized for quality and safety. Our standards and processes have earned accreditation from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Accreditation Program for Excellence (APEx) — a reflection of our commitment to delivering safe, accurate and compassionate care.
National distinction from Becker’s Healthcare for advancing cancer care via research, innovative treatments and clinical trials.
Receive radiation therapy treatment at one of our Sharp locations.