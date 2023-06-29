Radiation therapy for cancer treatment

At Sharp, we offer the newest and most sophisticated radiation planning and treatment equipment. This allows for accurate treatment planning, minimizing side effects and optimizing outcomes.
Radiation therapy treatments and techniques
At Sharp, we offer the following radiation therapies:
Certain techniques are available to help complement specific radiation therapy treatments. These include:
What to expect during radiation treatment
Your initial visit will be a consultation with one of our radiation oncologists to determine if radiation therapy might benefit you. If radiation therapy is recommended, your next appointment will likely involve a CT scan, which will be used to identify the area(s) needing to be treated. Over the next few days, the radiation oncology team will carefully design your radiation therapy plan. Once your plan is completed, you will start your radiation treatments.
Receive care from our expert radiation treatment team
Your care is provided by a multidisciplinary team of professionals to ensure that you receive the individual care you need. In addition to specially trained oncology nurses and your radiation oncologist, your care team may include:
Case managers to help you navigate your treatment journey
Dietitian to help you follow a healthy eating plan, maintain your weight and tolerate food
Social worker to provide individual, family and group support services
Excellence in delivering high-quality patient care
Our team of expert radiation oncologists provides compassionate treatment to our patients in the safest manner possible. With our standards for high quality and safety processes at Sharp, we have been nationally recognized with accreditation by the American Society for Radiation Oncology Accreditation Program for Excellence (APEx).
Radiation therapy treatment in San Diego
Receive radiation therapy treatment at one of our Sharp locations.
