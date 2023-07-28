Radiation therapy for cancer treatment

At Sharp, our San Diego radiation oncology experts use advanced radiation therapy to treat cancer and other conditions with safety and compassion. Our care team works with you to create a treatment plan that is precise, personalized and focused on your comfort and quality of life.

Radiation therapy at Sharp

Experts at Sharp use carefully targeted radiation to destroy cancer cells while protecting healthy tissue. Your doctor will recommend the approach that’s right for you and guide you every step of the way.

External beam radiation

External beam radiation therapy delivers radiation from outside the body. Treatments are noninvasive and typically last only a few minutes. At Sharp, we’re proud to care for patients using the most advanced radiation technology available.

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) IMRT uses a machine called a linear accelerator to deliver radiation. IMRT can adjust the strength and direction of radiation during treatment. This makes it helpful for treating tumors located near sensitive areas such as the brain, spinal cord, heart or kidneys. This method may be a good option for larger tumors, irregularly shaped tumors, or cancers that require treatment over a wide area. Volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) VMAT is a form of IMRT that delivers radiation as the treatment machine rotates around the body. Radiation is delivered with arcing beams, often allowing treatment to be completed in less time than traditional approaches. Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic radiotherapy (SRT) SRS and SRT deliver very high-dose radiation with extreme accuracy to small, well-defined tumors. Despite the name, these treatments do not involve surgery or incisions. SRS delivers radiation in one treatment. SRT delivers radiation in several treatments over a few days, which may be helpful for tumors near sensitive areas or for larger tumors.

Internal radiation (brachytherapy)

Sharp offers high-dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy, allowing radiation to be delivered internally and placed directly at the treatment site. It is often used to treat breast, cervical and uterine cancer.