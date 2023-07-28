Dr. White with patient using stethoscope.

Neuro-ophthalmology services

Sharp is dedicated to diagnosing and treating conditions that affect the optic nerve, visual fields and eye movements, ensuring comprehensive care tailored to each patient’s needs.

Led by our compassionate experts, Sharp HealthCare's neuro-ophthalmology service treats patients with visual problems related to the nervous system, including issues caused by the brain, optic nerve and eye muscles.

Conditions we treat

Sharp’s neuro-ophthalmology services cover a variety of conditions, including but not limited to:

  • Optic neuritis and optic neuropathy

  • Papilledema

  • Double vision (diplopia)

  • Abnormal eye movements

  • Visual field defects

  • Pupil abnormalities

  • Thyroid eye disease

  • Myasthenia gravis affecting the eyes

  • Visual symptoms related to stroke or brain tumors

Advanced diagnostic and treatment options

We utilize the latest tools to accurately diagnose and monitor neuro-ophthalmic conditions. These include:

  • Visual field testing

  • Optical coherence tomography (OCT)

  • Fundus photography

  • Fluorescein angiography

  • MRI and CT scans of the brain and orbits

Treatment plans are tailored to meet each patient’s specific needs. Depending on the nature and severity of the condition, this may include medications, therapeutic interventions or surgery.

Comprehensive patient support

We understand that neuro-ophthalmic conditions can significantly affect your quality of life. That's why we offer a range of support services to help patients and their families manage these challenges, including:

  • Patient education on disease management and prevention

  • Rehabilitation services to help improve visual function

  • Coordination with other medical specialists to manage underlying or related conditions

  • Access to support groups and counseling services

Frequently asked questions

San Diego neuro-ophthalmology locations

Sharp’s highly trained specialists offer neuro-ophthalmology services at the following location.

