Seeing clearly after successful brain tumor treatment
There seemed to be no end in sight to the headaches and vision loss LaJeanne was experiencing due to a brain tumor — until Sharp doctors discovered the cause.
Sharp’s neuro-ophthalmology services cover a variety of conditions, including but not limited to:
Optic neuritis and optic neuropathy
Papilledema
Double vision (diplopia)
Abnormal eye movements
Visual field defects
Pupil abnormalities
Thyroid eye disease
Myasthenia gravis affecting the eyes
Visual symptoms related to stroke or brain tumors
We utilize the latest tools to accurately diagnose and monitor neuro-ophthalmic conditions. These include:
Visual field testing
Optical coherence tomography (OCT)
Fundus photography
Fluorescein angiography
MRI and CT scans of the brain and orbits
Treatment plans are tailored to meet each patient’s specific needs. Depending on the nature and severity of the condition, this may include medications, therapeutic interventions or surgery.
We understand that neuro-ophthalmic conditions can significantly affect your quality of life. That's why we offer a range of support services to help patients and their families manage these challenges, including:
Patient education on disease management and prevention
Rehabilitation services to help improve visual function
Coordination with other medical specialists to manage underlying or related conditions
Access to support groups and counseling services
