Glaucoma videos

To learn more about glaucoma and the treatment options we offer, watch the videos below.
At Sharp, you'll benefit from both inpatient and outpatient procedures that help improve or correct your vision. Learn more about our eye care services.
Understanding glaucoma
Treating glaucoma with cyclophotocoagulation (CPC)
Treating glaucoma with drainage implant surgery
Treating glaucoma with laser iridotomy
Treating glaucoma with laser trabeculoplasty
Treating glaucoma with a mini filtration implant
Treating glaucoma with a trabecular bypass stent
Treating glaucoma with trabeculectomy