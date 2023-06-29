Transradial cardiac catheterization
At Sharp, we're proud to offer transradial cardiac catheterization as an alternative to the traditional procedure — in which doctors insert a catheter through the femoral or brachial artery located in the groin — for a variety of diagnoses and treatments.
How transradial cardiac catheterization is performed
With transradial catheterization, a small artery in the wrist (the radial artery) is accessed and the catheter is inserted at that point, then threaded to the heart and its chambers.
The transradial catheterization procedure offers the same tests as other catheterization techniques, such as coronary angiography, as well as some of the same treatment procedures including coronary angioplasty. However, it may be preferable for many patients — especially those with lower back pain, arthritis, obesity, peripheral vascular disease or individuals with a higher risk of bleeding.
Benefits of transradial cardiac catheterization
Easier access to the circulation
Less risk of trauma to adjacent nerves and blood vessels, resulting in less pain
Lower risk of complications
Shorter recovery and evaluation
