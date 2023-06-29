How transradial cardiac catheterization is performed

With transradial catheterization, a small artery in the wrist (the radial artery) is accessed and the catheter is inserted at that point, then threaded to the heart and its chambers.

The transradial catheterization procedure offers the same tests as other catheterization techniques, such as coronary angiography, as well as some of the same treatment procedures including coronary angioplasty. However, it may be preferable for many patients — especially those with lower back pain, arthritis, obesity, peripheral vascular disease or individuals with a higher risk of bleeding.

Benefits of transradial cardiac catheterization