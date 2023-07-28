Postpartum mental health support

Feeling off? It's completely normal. Your hormones and your body take time to regulate after childbirth. Remember, your well-being is just as important as your baby’s. Sign up for our online class Navigating the Fourth Trimester and learn what to expect physically, mentally and socially during the first 3 months after childbirth.

Find other resources below to help get the support you need.

Join a free support group or class

You are not alone. Connect with others on the postpartum journey by joining any of our virtual support groups or classes. Everyone is welcome, whether or not you delivered at Sharp.