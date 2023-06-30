Postpartum mental health support

Feeling off? Hormones take time to regulate after childbirth, and your well-being is just as important as baby’s. Postpartum mood disorders affect up to twenty percent of new mothers. Here are some steps you can take to get the support you need.

Join a support group

You are not alone. Connect with others on the postpartum journey by joining any of our virtual support groups. Everyone is welcome, whether or not you delivered at a Sharp hospital.