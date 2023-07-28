Postpartum mental health support

The changes you experience during pregnancy and after delivery can cause feelings of sadness, loneliness and loss of identity. But you are not alone. We offer resources and support that can help.
Feeling off? It's completely normal. Your hormones and your body take time to regulate after childbirth. Remember, your well-being is just as important as your baby’s. Sign up for our online class Navigating the Fourth Trimester and learn what to expect physically, mentally and socially during the first 3 months after childbirth.
Find other resources below to help get the support you need.
You are not alone. Connect with others on the postpartum journey by joining any of our virtual support groups or classes. Everyone is welcome, whether or not you delivered at Sharp.
Learn what to expect physically, mentally and socially during the first three months after childbirth — also known as the fourth trimester.
On-demand video series
Register to receive three videos (physical recovery, postpartum mental health and relationship changes) right to your email to view at your convenience.
Monthly live webinar
This 2.5-hour class, hosted by a Sharp educator, includes postpartum resources, learning stress reduction tips, creating a postpartum care plan and more.
Talking to a mental health professional can help you manage your stress, anxiety, depression and other interpersonal issues that are making it hard to cope right now. There are several ways to find the right therapist for you.
Call the number on the back of your health insurance card and request a list of in-network behavioral health providers
Visit your health plan’s website and search for behavioral health providers covered by your plan
Visit Postpartum Health Alliance and search for providers by zip code or insurance accepted (e.g., Blue Shield, Cigna, etc.)
If you are struggling to get help or feel like you need additional support accessing resources, ask your doctor about speaking with a Sharp Rees-Stealy social worker. Our master-trained social workers can provide valuable guidance in your postpartum journey.
This intensive outpatient program provides comprehensive, specialized care in a safe, respectful environment for people who are pregnant or postpartum and experiencing a perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs). These conditions include perinatal and postpartum depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and psychosis.
This program includes:
Education and treatment
Group therapy
Individual counseling and support
Assessment by a specialized psychiatrist and nurse practitioner
Medication management
Hybrid in-person and virtual therapy
Sign up to access our video series and learn to navigate the early recovery process that occurs during the first 3 months after birth.
This virtual postpartum support group meets on Tuesday mornings to help women suffering "baby blues" symptoms.
This virtual postpartum support group meets on Thursday afternoons to help women suffering "baby blues" symptoms.