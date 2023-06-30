Postpartum mental health support

Talking about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders
More than just “baby blues,” postpartum depression is very real and can affect both moms and dads.
The changes you experience during pregnancy and after delivery can cause feelings of sadness, loneliness and loss of identity. But you are not alone. We offer resources and support that can help.
Feeling off? Hormones take time to regulate after childbirth, and your well-being is just as important as baby’s. Postpartum mood disorders affect up to twenty percent of new mothers. Here are some steps you can take to get the support you need.
You are not alone. Connect with others on the postpartum journey by joining any of our virtual support groups. Everyone is welcome, whether or not you delivered at a Sharp hospital.
Talking to a mental health professional can help you manage your stress, anxiety, depression and other interpersonal issues that are making it hard to cope right now. There are several ways to find the right therapist for you.
Call the number on the back of your health insurance card and request a list of in-network behavioral health providers
Visit your health plan’s website and search for behavioral health providers covered by your plan
Visit Postpartum Health Alliance and search for providers by zip code or insurance accepted (e.g., Blue Shield, Cigna, etc.)
Contact the following in-network provider groups or find a provider online.
If you are struggling to get help or feel like you need additional support accessing resources, ask your doctor about speaking with a Sharp Rees-Stealy social worker. Our master-trained social workers can provide valuable guidance in your postpartum journey.