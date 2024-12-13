Many parents feel a range of emotions when welcoming their newborn into the world—from excitement and joy to nervousness and anxiety. However, women’s bodies rapidly change during and after childbirth. With challenges such as sleep deprivation, a new routine and feelings of isolation, the beginnings of motherhood may not always feel as happy as imagined.

Mental illness is the most common pregnancy complication, affecting nearly 1 in 5 women. Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders – conditions affecting moms during pregnancy or the first year after delivery – include more than just postpartum depression.

According to Dr. Sahana Malik, a psychiatrist affiliated with Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, most new moms will experience the so-called baby blues. “This commonly include mood swings, crying spells and difficulty sleeping, usually beginning within the first two to three days after delivery and potentially lasting for up to two weeks.”

However, some new moms experience a more severe, long-lasting form of depression—a medical condition best known as postpartum depression. While the term is common, experts now refer to it as perinatal depression because symptoms can develop during pregnancy or in the first year after giving birth.

Affecting about 15% of women, symptoms of perinatal depression are more intense and can last longer, including severe mood swings, difficulty bonding with the baby, withdrawal, intense irritability, overwhelming loss of energy, insomnia, hopelessness and panic attacks.

“Depression is just one of many orders that can affect mothers during the perinatal period, including conditions ranging from anxiety to psychosis,” says Dr. Malik. “Everyone’s bodies and responses are different, so I encourage families to be mindful of perinatal mental health and to know the signs and symptoms.”

Postpartum anxiety Excessive worrying that occurs after childbirth can signify postpartum anxiety and can occur along with postpartum depression. Although postpartum depression and anxiety have many of the same symptoms, the two are different. Anxiety is associated with being constantly nervous and with excessive worrying, not with sadness. Dr.Malik adds that moms will know it is postpartum anxiety and not just typical worrying because it feels like a worry that never stops, often interfering with the ability to calm down or even leave the baby alone with a trusted adult. Perinatal obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) Perinatal OCD is characterized by obsessions (recurrent thoughts or doubts) and compulsive rituals (repeating an action to reduce anxiety). Examples may include cleaning or sterilizing excessively or repeatedly checking on the baby throughout the night to ensure they are still breathing. Some new moms have a fear of being alone with the baby. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Almost 10% of women experience postpartum post-traumatic stress disorder after childbirth, usually caused by real or perceived trauma during delivery or after birth. “Many forms of trauma could lead to PTSD,” says Dr. Malik. “Examples could include the baby needing to go to the neonatal intensive care unit, an unplanned c-section, or women who experienced severe complications. Women with PTSD may experience flashbacks or nightmares, panic attacks, feeling a sense of detachment, or intrusive re-experiencing of the event.” Postpartum psychosis Most often developing within the first week of delivery, postpartum psychosis is a rare and serious condition that disrupts a person’s sense of reality after giving birth. Symptoms include obsessive thoughts about the baby, hallucinations, paranoia, making attempts to harm oneself or the baby, or confusion. It should be considered a mental health emergency with immediate medical attention.

How do I know if I or someone I love needs help?

If symptoms get worse and do not fade after two weeks, it is recommended to see a medical professional, such as your OBGYN, primary care physician or therapist. They can help you understand what you are going through and, if needed, can refer you to Sharp HealthCare’s Maternal Mental Health outpatient program.

“As difficult as they can be to live through, it’s important to know that these conditions are treatable with professional help,” says Dr. Malik. “You shouldn’t avoid getting help because of any stigmas about mental health and motherhood. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital steps towards hope and healing.”

