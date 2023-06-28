Existing patients: If you are an existing patient with a Sharp primary care doctor (meaning you have seen your doctor at least once), simply call the doctor’s office to make an appointment. Some doctors also offer online scheduling through their sharp.com profile or patient portal.

New patients: If you have selected a doctor, but have not yet had your first appointment, you can call the doctor's office directly or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. Some doctor also offer online scheduling for new patients through their sharp.com profile or patient portal.