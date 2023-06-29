Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center is enrolling both men and women ages 50 to 85 for clinical trials on Alzheimer's disease or dementia. To qualify, you must attend study visits at Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center.

CVL-871-2001

This study is for people ages 50 to 85 who have been diagnosed with mild to moderate dementia. Participants will take either an investigational drug (CVL-871) or a placebo once a day for 12 weeks. The study will assess the safety and tolerability of CVL-871 for people with dementia-related apathy and examine the drug’s efficacy in treating apathy for people with dementia. Learn more about this study.

UCB0107

This study is for people ages 50 to 80 who have been diagnosed with mild Alzheimer’s or display early signs of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s. Participants will receive infusions of an investigational drug (UCB0107) or a placebo for nearly 19 months. The study is intended to address TAU (a type of protein) pathology in the brain. The study will assess the safety and tolerability of UCB0107 for people with mild Alzheimer’s or people displaying signs of MCI due to Alzheimer’s. The study will also determine the drug’s efficacy as a possible treatment for people with Alzheimer’s. Learn more about this study.

NN6535-4730 (EVOKE)

This study is for people ages 55 to 85 who have been diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s disease. Participants will take semaglutide (a medication that is currently approved to treat diabetes) or a placebo for about 3 years and 4 months. The study will determine whether semaglutide can improve symptoms of early Alzheimer’s. Learn more about this study.

NN6535-4725 (EVOKE Plus)

This study is for people ages 55 to 85 who have been diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s disease. Participants will be enrolled in either the EVOKE or EVOKE Plus study depending on their brain MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) results. Participants will take either semaglutide (a medication that is currently approved to treat diabetes) or a placebo for about 3 years and 4 months. The study will determine whether the medication can improve symptoms of early Alzheimer’s. Learn more about this study.

BAN3401-G000-303 (AHEAD 3-45)

This study is for people ages 55 to 80 who do not have symptoms of Alzheimer’s. To be eligible, a person between the ages of 55 to 65 must have family history of Alzheimer’s. A person between the ages of 65 and 80 need not have family history of Alzheimer’s. Participants will receive PET scans to determine the amount of amyloids (a type of protein) in the brain and to determine the frequency of infusions. Participants will receive infusions twice a month or monthly for approximately two years. The dose will be reduced to once a month for an additional two years. The study will determine if the investigational drug lecanemab can delay the onset or progression of Alzheimer’s. Learn more about this study.