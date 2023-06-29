Father and son walking through a Sharp HealthCare campus

Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center

Finding more ways to help you

Our innovative research center has conducted more than 300 clinical trials dedicated to developing new and more effective mental health therapies

Each trial is vital to discovering treatments that can enhance the lives of not only the participants themselves, but others suffering from similar conditions.

A team you can trust

Under the direction of Dr. Michael Plopper, director and principal investigator of Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center, our clinical research team of experienced research specialists assists each participant throughout their study experience.

Our study coordinators hold a professional degree in the mental health field and are skilled in working with individuals with neurocognitive conditions.

Enroll in a clinical trial

We are currently enrolling patients for clinical research trials on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

As a participant, you will receive a medical and behavioral evaluation and access to our many hospital services. Your participation and personal information is always kept strictly confidential.

Read our frequently asked questions to learn more. To enroll in a clinical trial, please call 858-836-8350 or send us an email.