The ability to focus is an important part of our mental health, playing a significant role in our thinking, productivity and decision-making. Unfortunately, research conducted by Gloria Mark, PhD, of the University of California, Irvine, indicates a decrease in attention spans over the last twenty years.

“The average duration of focus on a screen has decreased from approximately 2 1/2 minutes in 2004 to 75 seconds in 2012,” says Gillian Stavro, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist at the Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center. “In recent years, that number has dropped even lower — from 75 seconds to 47 seconds.”

To better understand these changes, Dr. Stavro describes 5 kinds of attention:

Focused attention involves attending to a noise, sight or feeling. Sustained attention involves maintaining focus on a task or event over an extended period. Selective attention involves focusing on specific information or a task while ignoring possible distractions, such as background noise. Alternating attention involves changing focus between different cues or activities. Divided attention occurs when we focus on two or more things simultaneously.

Having an understanding of these attention types can offer the tools needed to maximize attention skills and focus on essential tasks. Some tips Dr. Stavro recommends include:

Manage environmental noises. Limit unwanted noise distractions when performing tasks that require sustained attention and focus. However, listening to preferred background music may increase engagement and reduce mind wandering during such tasks. Do one thing at a time. Unless an activity is automatic, like walking or driving, attempting to perform multiple tasks simultaneously forces our brain to switch rapidly between different processing modes. For tasks that cannot be completed in one setting, try to pause at a point where they can be easily resumed. Take breaks. During longer tasks, attention may involuntarily wander. Consider stretching or taking a brief walk. Even a microbreak of 10 minutes with reduced stimulation can boost energy and alertness. Schedule challenging work for periods of peak alertness. Try to schedule difficult tasks when you feel most alert. The specific timing depends on individual preferences, as some people feel more focused in the mornings, while others feel more focused in the afternoons or evenings, and vice versa. Talk it out. Narrating activities aloud while completing tasks can help maintain focus and attention for some individuals. "Rest" your brain. During periods of silence or boredom, our brains can enter a resting state that allows for reflection, creative thinking and an overall mental recharge. Prioritize your sleep. We process information more effectively when we sleep well. Sleep specialists recommend getting 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night. Talk with your doctor if you frequently experience trouble falling or staying asleep.

Attention problems can sometimes resemble memory issues, as we need to focus on information to remember it. If you are interested in learning more about memory or other cognitive skills, the Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center offers free memory screenings for individuals 55 and older.

Learn more about the Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.