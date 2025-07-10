A wedding, a surgery and a testament to love
The ability to focus is an important part of our mental health, playing a significant role in our thinking, productivity and decision-making. Unfortunately, research conducted by Gloria Mark, PhD, of the University of California, Irvine, indicates a decrease in attention spans over the last twenty years.
“The average duration of focus on a screen has decreased from approximately 2 1/2 minutes in 2004 to 75 seconds in 2012,” says Gillian Stavro, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist at the Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center. “In recent years, that number has dropped even lower — from 75 seconds to 47 seconds.”
To better understand these changes, Dr. Stavro describes 5 kinds of attention:
Focused attention involves attending to a noise, sight or feeling.
Sustained attention involves maintaining focus on a task or event over an extended period.
Selective attention involves focusing on specific information or a task while ignoring possible distractions, such as background noise.
Alternating attention involves changing focus between different cues or activities.
Divided attention occurs when we focus on two or more things simultaneously.
Having an understanding of these attention types can offer the tools needed to maximize attention skills and focus on essential tasks. Some tips Dr. Stavro recommends include:
Attention problems can sometimes resemble memory issues, as we need to focus on information to remember it. If you are interested in learning more about memory or other cognitive skills, the Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center offers free memory screenings for individuals 55 and older.
