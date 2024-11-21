By Gillian Stavro, PhD, a clinical psychologist at Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center.

As we age, some decline in memory and thinking is normal. These changes may be frustrating but are not necessarily problematic. However, when the decline is significant or affects daily functioning, there is more concern about possible dementia.

The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. There is not yet a definitive method to prevent dementia, but research has identified several ways we can help maximize our brain health as we age.

1 Exercise. Studies have shown that aerobic exercise can preserve neurons in areas of the brain that are important for memory and improving thinking skills. Other studies have found that resistance and strength training can enhance learning and attention. The best form of exercise is one that you can do consistently. Try exercises you enjoy, such as daily walking, biking, dancing, yoga or swimming. 2 Get quality sleep. Research suggests that in deep sleep stages, the brain removes cellular waste, including potentially neurotoxic proteins that may be associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Over the long term, chronically poor sleep can increase the risk of brain cell loss and developing dementia. To support long-term brain health, try to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Sleep should be undisturbed and restful. 3 Consume a healthy diet. What we eat can greatly affect our cerebrovascular health, which refers to the brain’s blood flow. While no single food has been proven to improve brain function, the most consistent support for cerebrovascular health has come from studies of people who regularly eat a Mediterranean diet. This diet is typical of many Mediterranean countries, such as Italy and Spain, and includes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts, fish and foods with healthy fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids. Along with a healthy diet, regular check-ups with your doctor are vital to monitor potential risks, such as high blood pressure and cholesterol, irregular blood sugar levels and other medical conditions. Controlling hypertension in mid-life is a widely recognized way to reduce later dementia risk. 4 Stimulate your brain. Regularly engaging in new learning and mentally enriching activities has been associated with brain health. Cooking a new meal, reading a book, learning a language or dance routine, and taking an alternate route to work are all activities that can challenge your brain in different ways. Engaging in a greater variety of activities may be more important than the frequency or level of challenge. A study of high-functioning older women found that each additional leisure activity they engaged in, regardless of frequency, reduced their risk of memory decline by 8 to 11% over 10 years. As such, try practicing various hobbies you find interesting and can maintain. 5 Engage in soical activities. Studies have repeatedly found that regular engagement in positive social interactions can reduce the risk for developing dementia. The importance of feeling supported may seem obvious, but giving support to others has also been associated with positive health outcomes, including reduced stress-related activity in the brain, lower blood pressure and reduced mortality over five years in older adults. Connect with others in ways that feel meaningful to you. Social activities can include casual one-on-one time with family, friends or neighbors or group-based activities, such as volunteering in the community. 6 Manage stress. Prolonged stress or persistently heightened stress responses may cause chronic inflammation and negatively impact brain health and function. Find activities you enjoy to help you relax. Some examples include walking, gardening, listening to music, socializing or solving puzzles. Consistent mindfulness practices have been shown to improve emotion regulation and decrease stress reactivity. Mindfulness involves observing and focusing on what you are sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment. For people who struggle with meditation, approaches that include a physical component, such as yoga or tai chi, may be a better fit. 7 Maintain a positive attitude. Research has found that people with more negative stereotypes about age earlier in life show more significant declines in memory as they get older. Our attitude and mindset can influence our behaviors, so having a more positive view of the aging process may increase the likelihood of engaging in activities that benefit our long-term health and wellness. This does not mean you should ignore any negative feelings you experience. If you are struggling with your mental health, talk to a trusted professional like a therapist. Sharp Mesa Vista offers older adult mental health services, including outpatient and inpatient programs.

