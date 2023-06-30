Our goal is your complete health

Our eating disorders treatment programs are designed to heal you from the inside out — in a way that works for you. We provide treatments to sustain your recovery including nutrition assessment, body-image counseling and both individual and family therapy.

Our experienced caregivers promote healing by increasing body acceptance, reducing obsessive thoughts, treating physical complications and developing coping techniques. Our dedicated team of specialists in psychology, nursing, internal medicine, psychiatry and nutrition are here to support and nourish your whole self toward recovery.

We offer two levels of care customized to you:

Partial-hospitalization treatment In our partial hospitalization treatment program participants receive care at the hospital from 8 am to 2 pm, Monday through Friday. Intensive outpatient treatment This program is tailored to participants who have completed partial-hospitalization treatment, and for those whose symptoms don't warrant a more intensive level of care. Participants attend treatment two to five days per week, for three to four hours per day.

To learn more about our programs, please call Sharp Mesa Vista at 858-836-8309 or send us an email.