Losing a loved one to addiction
Jessica Johnson, a nurse at Sharp Mesa Vista, hopes that sharing her story of losing her brother to a drug overdose can help support others.
We understand the struggles of living with an eating disorder, and the toll it can take on you and your family. We are here to offer you hope, support and recovery.
Our eating disorders treatment programs are designed to heal you from the inside out — in a way that works for you. We provide treatments to sustain your recovery including nutrition assessment, body-image counseling and both individual and family therapy.
Our experienced caregivers promote healing by increasing body acceptance, reducing obsessive thoughts, treating physical complications and developing coping techniques. Our dedicated team of specialists in psychology, nursing, internal medicine, psychiatry and nutrition are here to support and nourish your whole self toward recovery.
We offer two levels of care customized to you:
To learn more about our programs, please call Sharp Mesa Vista at 858-836-8309 or send us an email.
People who call 988 are connected to a counselor who will listen, provide support and connect them with needed resources.