Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and trauma program

Honoring you with compassion and support

At Sharp, we understand the impact unresolved trauma can have on you and your loved ones. We provide treatment and support to help you get back to the fulfilling, productive life you deserve.

Innovative treatment focused on your needs

We know the significance of providing you with individualized treatment in an accessible and safe environment. Our PTSD and Trauma Recovery Program offers evidence-based outpatient therapies designed to bring you comfort and recovery from complex post-traumatic stress.

Treatment addresses disturbances to your sleep and concentration, mood changes, substance abuse, and the impact these symptoms have on you and your support systems. We'll provide you with tools to manage your symptoms and foster relationship growth.

We're here for you — and your loved ones — every step of the way

Family support is important. We encourage your loved ones to become a part of your recovery by learning about PTSD and trauma through individual, group and family sessions, as well as participating in the development of a comprehensive care plan.

To learn more about our Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Trauma Recovery Program, please call Sharp Mesa Vista at 858-836-8309. If calling after hours, please leave us a message and your call will be returned the next business day.

A veteran copes with PTSD: Brandon's story