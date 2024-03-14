Neonatal Research Institute
Your baby deserves the very best start in life. At the Neonatal Research Institute (NRI), we work tirelessly to improve the health of newborns by discovering new, leading-edge treatments and practices.
Improving the health of babies for generations to come
At the Sharp Mary Birch Neonatal Research Institute, we have a unique opportunity to create a strong research infrastructure that will yield meaningful breakthroughs.
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns received $2.3 million in funding from a National Institutes of Health cooperative agreement. Learn more about this distinction.
Clinical trials
The Neonatal Research Institute was established to identify and disseminate the latest evidence-based best practices for newborn care. At Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, the busiest maternity hospital in California, we have a unique opportunity to research new, leading-edge treatments and practices.
Learn more about our clinical trials.
There are no current trials at this time.
3-D imaging of babies
Aerosolized Infasurf
Antibiotic safety in infants with complicated intra-abdominal infections
Changes in cardiac output during delayed cord clamping
Closed system for colostrum collection
Comparative and reference range study of the UBCheck unbound bilirubin assay for neonatal jaundice
Dalbavancin pharmacokinetics in preterm and term neonates
Early caffeine versus routine administration of caffeine on the need for ventilation and cardiac support in preterm babies
Effectiveness of Infinity Acute Care System
Effects of prolonged intubation attempts on oxygen saturation and heart rate in preterm infants in the delivery room
FORE-SIGHT Elite Absolute Tissue Oximeter to measure cerebral and somatic tissue oxygen saturation measurements at different body locations on babies
Immediate cord clamping versus enhanced placental transfusion on early respiratory support and patent ductus arteriosus outcomes
Lucinactant for inhalation in preterm babies (26 to 32 weeks gestational age) with respiratory distress syndrome
Lucinactant for inhalation in preterm babies (26 to 28 weeks gestational age)
Lucinactant for inhalation in preterm babies (29 to 34 weeks gestational age): dose escalation and study extension
Milking or delayed cord clamping
Milking or delayed cord clamping in premature infants
Multicenter, randomized trial of preterm infants receiving caffeine and less invasive surfactant administration compared to caffeine and early continuous positive airway pressure (CaLI trial)
Neonatal resuscitation with intact cord
Neuromonitoring of preterm newborn brain during birth resuscitation
PFAS in human breastmilk
Physiological changes with high-flow nasal cannula compared to nasal CPAP in extremely low birth weight infants
Prediction of newborn brain injury risk
Premature infants resuscitated with oxygen or air
Safety of manganese restriction in neonatal parenteral nutrition
Seizure detection in babies
Short-delayed cord clamping compared to extended-delayed cord clamping in term infants needing resuscitation
Sustained inflation in the delivery room
Tedizolid pharmacokinetics in pediatric participants with Gram-positive infections
Treatment of ductus arteriosus
Treatment of neonatal seizures
Umbilical cord milking in non-vigorous infants
Meet the team
The Neonatal Research Institute at Sharp is made up of a caring, dedicated research staff whose shared mission is to give fragile newborns the very best start in life.
Director: Dr. Anup Katheria, FAAP
Follow-up director and NRN Co-PI: Dr. Rebecca Dorner
Research physician: Dr. Jenny Koo
Director of CQI: Dr. Katherine Coughlin
Manager: Alona Diem
Research coordinators:
Gabi Aliyev, DNP, MSN Ed, RNC-MNN
Kathy Arnell, RNC
Malia Devilbiss
Felix Ines, RCP-RRT
April Peirson, BSN, RNC-NIC, C-NNIC, IBCLC
Catherine Salcido, BS
Research associates:
Hannah Edwards, BS
Lucia Ferrer, BA
Kaitlyn Fitzgerald, BS
Lukas Linares
Alexis Rosete, BS
Clinical data management specialist: Wade Rich, BSHS, RRT, CCRC
Data manager: Ana Morales, BA, MPH
Research pharmacist: Jason Sauberan, PharmD
Research data programmer: Shashank Sanjay
Regulatory coordinator: Marcie Portillo
Research investigator: Judith S. Mercer, PhD, FACNM
Research statistician: Debra Poeltler, PhD, MPH, RN, CCRC
Parent Advisory Board
The Neonatal Research Institute Parent Advisory Board (NRI-PAB) consists of parents or grandparents of infants who have been in an intensive care unit. Their unique point of view as a parent of a NICU baby helps us make a difference in shaping the future of NICU care.
The first of its kind, this Advisory Board consists of parents who provide feedback on our proposed and current clinical trials to help ensure that other parents will understand them and be comfortable participating in them.
In addition, one or two members of the NRI-PAB may participate on the ethics review panel (the Institutional Review Board) when a new trial involving babies is presented. These members may be involved in the decision to approve, change or not approve a trial.
Research developments and published studies
Learn more about the research we conduct at Sharp Mary Birch by reading research developments and published studies.
Learn about our recent research developments at the Neonatal Research Institute (NRI):
The Thrasher Research Fund approved a grant in support of the NRI's NIH-funded PREMOD2 study. The $531,788 grant will be used over three years to support the follow-up efforts of the NRI and its domestic and international partner sites. These efforts will serve babies enrolled in PREMOD2 and ensure their social and cognitive development is on track and they are prepared for success in kindergarten and beyond.
Sharp Mary Birch received a $5 million donation from the Alexander and Eva Nemeth Foundation to help fund two programs that give at-risk infants a healthier start in life
The NRI received a $3.1 million research project grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), making this our fourth grant from this prestigious body
In the spring of 2017 the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, an institute of the NIH, awarded Sharp Mary Birch a $2.9 million R01 grant. This grant would carry out a multicenter, multinational trial of 1,500 babies to determine if umbilical cord milking is as good as or better than delayed umbilical cord clamping in premature infants.
The Gerber Foundation awarded the NRI $200,000 to conduct the first study to characterize normal brain function of premature infants during the first 72 hours of life. This is an observational study to evaluate brain perfusion and function using Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS), a monitor that allows us to look at oxygen in the tissue of the brain, and limited EEG monitoring.
The Thrasher Fund awarded the NRI $175,000 to assess neurodevelopmental follow up of infants in the PREMOD trial at two years of age.
The Hartwell Foundation provided funding to conduct a trial in term infants to determine if early placement of EEG electrodes and brain oxygen monitoring will allow for early detection of serious poor outcomes. We are constantly searching for ways in which to decrease long-term problems in premature infants, and this study will increase our understanding of newborns' brain function after birth.
The NIH awarded the NRI a grant of $354,750 to study whether delayed cord clamping can improve long-term brain function for babies needing resuscitation at birth. The study is made possible in part by revolutionary newborn resuscitation beds at Sharp Mary Birch, which allow for delayed cord clamping during newborn resuscitation.
The Little Giraffe Foundation and Tarsadia Foundation awarded neonatal research grants for more than $10,000. The funds were in support of a study on the respiratory effects of caffeine administered to preterm babies shortly after birth in order to prevent intubation in the first hours of life.
The NRI was a recipient of a grant, totaling $41,264, from the Will Rogers Institute 2014 Neonatal Ventilator and Pulmonary Grant Program in support of neonatal pulmonary equipment
The following articles highlight studies done at our Neonatal Research Institute:
2023
Sotiropoulos, J.X., et al., PROspective Meta-analysis Of Trials of Initial Oxygen in preterm Newborns (PROMOTION): Protocol for a systematic review and prospective meta-analysis with individual participant data on initial oxygen concentration for resuscitation of preterm infants. Acta Paediatr, 2023. 112(3): p. 372-382.
Sankar, M.N., et al., Transcutaneous bilirubin levels in extremely preterm infants less than 30 weeks gestation. J Perinatol, 2023. 43(2): p. 220-225.
Salcido, C., et al., Maternal bleeding complications and neonatal outcomes following early versus delayed umbilical cord clamping in cesarean deliveries for very low birthweight infants. J Perinatol, 2023. 43(1): p. 39-43.
Mercer, J., A. Katheria, and C.H. Backes, Contemporary controversies in umbilical cord clamping practices. Semin Perinatol, 2023. 47(5): p. 151782.
Koo, J., H. Kilicdag, and A. Katheria, Umbilical cord milking-benefits and risks. Front Pediatr, 2023. 11: p. 1146057.
Koo, J., Z.H. Aghai, and A. Katheria, Cord management in non-vigorous newborns. Semin Perinatol, 2023. 47(4): p. 151742.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Cardiac and cerebral hemodynamics with umbilical cord milking compared with early cord clamping: A randomized cluster crossover trial. Early Hum Dev, 2023. 177-178: p. 105728.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Umbilical cord milking in nonvigorous infants: a cluster-randomized crossover trial. Am J Obstet Gynecol, 2023. 228(2): p. 217.e1-217.e14.
Katheria, A., et al., A Narrative Review of the Rationale for Conducting Neonatal Emergency Studies with a Waived or Deferred Consent Approach. Neonatology, 2023. 120(3): p. 344-352.
Katheria, A., et al., Hemodynamic changes with umbilical cord milking in non-vigorous newborns: A randomized cluster crossover trial. J Pediatr, 2023.
Fite, E.L., et al., Umbilical cord clamping among infants with a prenatal diagnosis of congenital heart disease. Semin Perinatol, 2023. 47(4): p. 151747.
Elsayed, Y., et al., Point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) protocol for systematic assessment of the crashing neonate-expert consensus statement of the international crashing neonate working group. Eur J Pediatr, 2023. 182(1): p. 53-66.
Edwards, H., R.A. Dorner, and A.C. Katheria, Optimizing transition: Providing oxygen during intact cord resuscitation. Semin Perinatol, 2023. 47(5): p. 151787.
Dorner, R.A., et al., Symptoms of Cerebrospinal Shunt Malfunction in Young Children: A National Caregiver Survey. Child Neurol Open, 2023. 10: p. 2329048x231153513.
Coughlin, K., P. Jen, and A. Katheria, Characteristics and Outcomes in Preterm Infants with Extubation Failure in the First Week of Life. Am J Perinatol, 2023.
Breindahl, N., et al., Curriculum and assessment tool for less invasive surfactant administration: an international Delphi consensus study. Pediatr Res, 2023.
Backes, C.H., J. Mercer, and A. Katheria, Contemporary controversies in umbilical cord clamping practices. Semin Perinatol, 2023. 47(4): p. 151749.
2022
Rasmussen, M., et al., Use of Pulse Oximetry Pulsatility Index Screening for Critical Congenital Heart Disease. Am J Perinatol, 2022.
Quinn, M.K., et al., Delayed Cord Clamping Uptake and Outcomes for Infants Born Very Preterm in California. Am J Perinatol, 2022.
Morowitz, M.J., et al., The NICU Antibiotics and Outcomes (NANO) trial: a randomized multicenter clinical trial assessing empiric antibiotics and clinical outcomes in newborn preterm infants. Trials, 2022. 23(1): p. 428.
Koo, J., A.C. Katheria, and G. Polglase, A newborn's "life line" - A review of umbilical cord management strategies. Semin Perinatol, 2022: p. 151621.
Koo, J. and A. Katheria, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation with an Intact Umbilical Cord. Neoreviews, 2022. 23(6): p. e388-e399.
Guyon, P., et al., Institutional Trend in Device Selection for Transcatheter PDA Closure in Premature Infants. Pediatr Cardiol, 2022. 43(8): p. 1716-1722.
2021
Sugar, J., et al., Long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes among preterm infants born to mothers with diabetes mellitus. J Perinatol, 2021.
Singh, Y., et al., The evolution of cardiac point of care ultrasound for the neonatologist. Eur J Pediatr, 2021.
Sauberan, J., M. Mercier, and A. Katheria, Sources of unintentional manganese delivery in neonatal parenteral nutrition. JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr, 2021.
Mercer, J.S., D.A. Erickson-Owens, and H. Rabe, Placental transfusion: may the "force" be with the baby. J Perinatol, 2021.
Lum, T.G., et al., Two-year neurodevelopmental outcomes of preterm infants who received red blood cell transfusion. Blood Transfus, 2021.
Law, B.H.Y., et al., Higher versus Lower Oxygen Concentration during Respiratory Support in the Delivery Room in Extremely Preterm Infants: A Pilot Feasibility Study. Children (Basel), 2021. 8(11).
Lakshminrusimha, S., et al., Differential Alveolar and Systemic Oxygenation during Preterm Resuscitation with 100% Oxygen during Delayed Cord Clamping. Am J Perinatol, 2021.
Koo, J.K., R. Steinhorn, and C.K. A, Optimizing respiratory management in preterm infants: a review of adjuvant pharmacotherapies. J Perinatol, 2021.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Association between early cerebral oxygenation and neurodevelopmental impairment or death in premature infants. J Perinatol, 2021: p. 1-6.
Katheria, A.C. and L.M. Stellwagen, The Term Infant. Clin Perinatol, 2021. 48(3): p. xxi-xxii.
Katheria, A.C., et al., A Pilot Randomized Trial of Heart Rate Monitoring Using Conventional Versus a New ECG Algorithm During Neonatal Resuscitation at Birth. J Pediatr, 2021.
Katheria, A.C. and J. Koo, Applying the principle 'First Do No Harm' during the pandemic. Bjog, 2021. 128(5): p. 916.
Katheria, A., et al., A review of different resuscitation platforms during delayed cord clamping. J Perinatol, 2021: p. 1-9.
Ines, F., et al., Multicentre, randomised trial of preterm infants receiving caffeine and less invasive surfactant administration compared with caffeine and early continuous positive airway pressure (CaLI trial): study protocol. BMJ Open, 2021. 11(1): p. e038343.
Hutchon, D., S. Pratesi, and A. Katheria, How to Provide Motherside Neonatal Resuscitation with Intact Placental Circulation? Children (Basel), 2021. 8(4).
Ghirardello, S. and A. Katheria, Letter to the Editor RE: Implementation of Delayed Cord Clamping Into Neonatal Algorithms. Pediatrics, 2021.
Bruckner, M., A.C. Katheria, and G.M. Schmölzer, Delayed cord clamping in healthy term infants: More harm or good? Semin Fetal Neonatal Med, 2021: p. 101221.
Ausbeck, E.B., et al., Neonatal Outcomes at Extreme Prematurity by Gestational Age Versus Birth Weight in a Contemporary Cohort. Am J Perinatol, 2021.
Andersson, O. and J.S. Mercer, Cord Management of the Term Newborn. Clin Perinatol, 2021. 48(3): p. 447-470.
2020
Sharpe, C., et al., Levetiracetam Versus Phenobarbital for Neonatal Seizures: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Pediatrics, 2020.
Seidler, A.L., et al., Systematic review and network meta-analysis with individual participant data on cord management at preterm birth (iCOMP): study protocol. BMJ Open, 2020. 10(3): p. e034595.
Sauberan, J.B. and A.C. Katheria, Unintentional Manganese Delivery in Neonatal Parenteral Nutrition. J Pediatr Gastroenterol Nutr, 2020.
Marzec, L., et al., Timing of umbilical cord clamping among infants with congenital heart disease. Prog Pediatr Cardiol, 2020. 59.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Early Cardiac and Cerebral Hemodynamics with Umbilical Cord Milking Compared with Delayed Cord Clamping in Infants Born Preterm. J Pediatr, 2020. 223: p. 51-56.e1.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Perinatal Outcomes of Subjects Enrolled in a Multicenter Trial with a Waiver of Antenatal Consent. Am J Perinatol, 2020.
Heyden, C.M., et al., Early experience with the Micro Plug Set for preterm patent ductus arteriosus closure. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv, 2020.
Harbert, M.J.A., et al., Identifying Ways to Fix Outcome Disparities among Outborns Needing Therapeutic Hypothermia. American journal of perinatology, 2020: p. 10.1055/s-0040-1702990.
Gantz, M.G., et al., Achieved oxygen saturations and retinopathy of prematurity in extreme preterms. Arch Dis Child Fetal Neonatal Ed, 2020. 105(2): p. 138-144.
Finer, N.N. and A. Katheria, Recruitment: the best way to IN-SUR-E surfactant delivery? Lancet Respir Med, 2020.
Cummings, J.J., et al., Aerosolized Calfactant for Newborns With Respiratory Distress: A Randomized Trial. Pediatrics, 2020. 146(5).
Clyman, R.I., et al., Prolonged tracheal intubation and the association between patent ductus arteriosus and bronchopulmonary dysplasia: a secondary analysis of the PDA-TOLERATE trial. J Pediatr, 2020.
Chiruvolu, A., et al., Variations in umbilical cord clamping practices in the United States: a national survey of neonatologists. J Matern Fetal Neonatal Med, 2020: p. 1-7.
Chandrasekharan, P., et al., Neonatal Resuscitation and Postresuscitation Care of Infants Born to Mothers with Suspected or Confirmed SARS-CoV-2 Infection. Am J Perinatol, 2020. 37(8): p. 813-824.
2019
Truong, L., et al., Haemodynamic effects of premedication for neonatal intubation: an observational study. Arch Dis Child Fetal Neonatal Ed, 2019.
Sharpe, C., et al., Assessing the Feasibility of Providing a Real-Time Response to Seizures Detected With Continuous Long-Term Neonatal Electroencephalography Monitoring. J Clin Neurophysiol, 2019. 36(1): p. 9-13.
Sauberan, J.B., High-Dose Vitamins. Breastfeed Med, 2019. 14(5): p. 287-289.
Rich, W.D. and A.C. Katheria, Waived Consent in Perinatal/Neonatal Research-When Is It Appropriate? Front Pediatr, 2019. 7: p. 493.
Mahadevan, U., et al., Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnancy Clinical Care Pathway: A Report From the American Gastroenterological Association IBD Parenthood Project Working Group. Am J Obstet Gynecol, 2019. 220(4): p. 308-323.
Liebowitz, M., et al., Lack of Equipoise in the PDA-TOLERATE Trial: A Comparison of Eligible Infants Enrolled in the Trial and Those Treated Outside the Trial. J Pediatr, 2019. 213: p. 222-226.e2.
Liebowitz, M., et al., Comparative effectiveness of drugs used to constrict the patent ductus arteriosus: a secondary analysis of the PDA-TOLERATE trial (NCT01958320). J Perinatol, 2019. 39(5): p. 599-607.
Kirpalani, H., et al., Effect of Sustained Inflations vs Intermittent Positive Pressure Ventilation on Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Death Among Extremely Preterm Infants: The SAIL Randomized Clinical Trial. Jama, 2019. 321(12): p. 1165-1175.
Katheria, A.C., W.D. Rich, and S. Lakshminrusimha, Circulatory emergencies in the delivery room. Semin Fetal Neonatal Med, 2019: p. 101030.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Placental Transfusion for Asphyxiated Infants. Front Pediatr, 2019. 7: p. 473.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Resuscitation outcomes of infants that do not achieve a 5 min target SpO2 saturation. J Perinatol, 2019.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Stem Cell Composition of Umbilical Cord Blood Following Milking Compared with Delayed Clamping of the Cord Appears Better Suited for Promoting Hematopoiesis. J Pediatr, 2019.
Katheria, A.C., Neonatal Resuscitation with an Intact Cord: Current and Ongoing Trials. Children (Basel), 2019. 6(4).
Katheria, A., et al., Association of Umbilical Cord Milking vs Delayed Umbilical Cord Clamping With Death or Severe Intraventricular Hemorrhage Among Preterm Infants. Jama, 2019. 322(19): p. 1877-1886.
2018
Singh, Y., A.C. Katheria, and F. Vora, Advances in Diagnosis and Management of Hemodynamic Instability in Neonatal Shock. Front Pediatr, 2018. 6: p. 2.
Singh, Y., A. Katheria, and C. Tissot, Functional Echocardiography in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Indian Pediatr, 2018. 55(5): p. 417-424.
Ruangkit, C., et al., Maternal bleeding complications following early versus delayed umbilical cord clamping in multiple pregnancies. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth, 2018. 18(1): p. 131.
Oei, J.L., et al., Outcomes of oxygen saturation targeting during delivery room stabilisation of preterm infants. Arch Dis Child Fetal Neonatal Ed, 2018. 103(5): p. F446-f454.
Katheria, V., et al., Early prediction of a significant patent ductus arteriosus in infants <32 weeks gestational age. J Neonatal Perinatal Med, 2018. 11(3): p. 265-271.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Acceptability of Bedside Resuscitation With Intact Umbilical Cord to Clinicians and Patients' Families in the United States. Front Pediatr, 2018. 6: p. 100.
Katheria, A.C., et al., The Neu-Prem Trial: Neuromonitoring of Brains of Infants Born Preterm During Resuscitation-A Prospective Observational Cohort Study. J Pediatr, 2018. 198: p. 209-213.e3.
Katheria, A.C., Umbilical Cord Milking: A Review. Front Pediatr, 2018. 6: p. 335.
Katheria, A., S. Hosono, and W. El-Naggar, A new wrinkle: Umbilical cord management (how, when, who). Semin Fetal Neonatal Med, 2018.
Harbert, M.J., et al., Impact of a neuro-intensive care service for newborns. J Neonatal Perinatal Med, 2018. 11(2): p. 173-178.
Clyman, R.I., et al., PDA-TOLERATE Trial: An Exploratory Randomized Controlled Trial of Treatment of Moderate-to-Large Patent Ductus Arteriosus at 1 Week of Age. J Pediatr, 2018.
Brown, M.K., et al., Incidence of Hypocapnia, Hypercapnia, and Acidosis and the Associated Risk of Adverse Events in Preterm Neonates. Respir Care, 2018. 63(8): p. 943-949.
2017
Wang, J., et al., Evaluation of the Safety of Drugs and Biological Products Used During Lactation: Workshop Summary. Clin Pharmacol Ther, 2017. 101(6): p. 736-744.
Sauberan, J.B., et al., Quality and Clinical Outcomes Associated with a Gentamicin Use System Change for Managing Chorioamnionitis. J Med Syst, 2017. 41(12): p. 202.
Rich, W.D. and A.C. Katheria, Waiver of Consent in a Trial Intervention Occurring at Birth-How Do Parents Feel? Front Pediatr, 2017. 5: p. 56.
Oei, J.L., et al., Higher or lower oxygen for delivery room resuscitation of preterm infants below 28 completed weeks gestation: a meta-analysis. Arch Dis Child Fetal Neonatal Ed, 2017. 102(1): p. F24-f30.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Placental transfusion: a review. J Perinatol, 2017. 37(2): p. 105-111.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Providing a Placental Transfusion in Newborns Who Need Resuscitation. Front Pediatr, 2017. 5: p. 1.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Hemodynamic effects of sodium bicarbonate administration. J Perinatol, 2017. 37(5): p. 518-520.
Katheria, A.C., et al., Delayed Cord Clamping in Newborns Born at Term at Risk for Resuscitation: A Feasibility Randomized Clinical Trial. J Pediatr, 2017. 187: p. 313-317.e1.
Katheria, A., et al., Umbilical cord milking at birth for term newborns with acidosis: neonatal outcomes. J Perinatol, 2017.
Katheria, A., et al., A Randomized Clinical Trial of Umbilical Cord Milking vs Delayed Cord Clamping in Preterm Infants: Neurodevelopmental Outcomes at 22-26 Months of Corrected Age. J Pediatr, 2017.
Katheria, A., et al., A pilot randomized controlled trial of EKG for neonatal resuscitation. PLoS One, 2017. 12(11): p. e0187730.
Gephart, S.M., et al., NEC-zero recommendations from scoping review of evidence to prevent and foster timely recognition of necrotizing enterocolitis. Matern Health Neonatol Perinatol, 2017. 3: p. 23.
2016
Wozniak, M., et al., The 30 second rule: the effects of prolonged intubation attempts on oxygen saturation and heart rate in preterm infants in the delivery room. Minerva Pediatr, 2016.
Sauberan, J.B., et al., Stability and Osmolality of Extemporaneously Prepared Clonidine Oral Liquid for Neonates. Ann Pharmacother, 2016. 50(3): p. 243-4.
Navarrete, C.T., et al., Growth Outcomes of Preterm Infants Exposed to Different Oxygen Saturation Target Ranges from Birth. J Pediatr, 2016. 176: p. 62-68.e4.
Katheria, A., W. Rich, and N. Finer, Optimizing Care of the Preterm Infant Starting in the Delivery Room. Am J Perinatol, 2016. 33(3): p. 297-304.
Katheria, A., et al., Neonatal Resuscitation with an Intact Cord: A Randomized Clinical Trial. J Pediatr, 2016. 178: p. 75-80.e3.
Brown, M.K., et al., Resistance of Colorimetric Carbon Dioxide Detectors Commonly Utilized in Neonates. Respir Care, 2016. 61(8): p. 1003-7.
Anderson, P.O. and J.B. Sauberan, Modeling drug passage into human milk. Clin Pharmacol Ther, 2016. 100(1): p. 42-52.
Akotia, D.H., et al., Relationship Between Near-Infrared Spectroscopy and Transabdominal Ultrasonography: Noninvasive Monitoring of Intestinal Function in Neonates. Med Sci Monit, 2016. 22: p. 61-8.
2015
Katheria, A.C., et al., Measuring cardiac changes using electrical impedance during delayed cord clamping: a feasibility trial. Maternal Health, Neonatology and Perinatology, 2015. 1(1).
Katheria, A.C., et al., Umbilical Cord Milking Versus Delayed Cord Clamping in Preterm Infants. Pediatrics, 2015. 136(1): p. 61-9.
Katheria, A.C., et al., A Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial of Early versus Routine Caffeine in Extremely Premature Infants. Am J Perinatol, 2015. 32(9): p. 879-86.
Hintz, S.R., et al., Neuroimaging and neurodevelopmental outcome in extremely preterm infants. Pediatrics, 2015. 135(1): p. e32-42.
2014
Stevens, T.P., et al., Respiratory outcomes of the surfactant positive pressure and oximetry randomized trial (SUPPORT). J Pediatr, 2014. 165(2): p. 240-249.e4.
Song, R., et al., The use of electrical cardiometry for continuous cardiac output monitoring in preterm neonates: a validation study. Am J Perinatol, 2014. 31(12): p. 1105-10.
Olsen, R.N., J. Shepherd, and A. Katheria, Postnatal systemic blood flow in neonates with abnormal fetal umbilical artery Doppler. ISRN Obstet Gynecol, 2014. 2014: p. 957180.
Le, C.N., et al., Impact of premedication on neonatal intubations by pediatric and neonatal trainees. J Perinatol, 2014. 34(6): p. 458-60.
Katheria, A.C., et al., The effects of umbilical cord milking on hemodynamics and neonatal outcomes in premature neonates. J Pediatr, 2014. 164(5): p. 1045-1050 e1.
Finer, N.N. and A. Katheria, Bedside hemodynamic evaluation for neonates receiving respiratory support. J Pediatr, 2014. 164(4): p. 683-4.
Finer, N.N. and A. Katheria, Slow to change: new cord clamping policies for premature infants. J Neonatal Perinatal Med, 2014. 7(2): p. 85-7.
Blank, D., et al., Pedi-cap color change precedes a significant increase in heart rate during neonatal resuscitation. Resuscitation, 2014. 85(11): p. 1568-72.
Find out more
For more information about the NRI or to find out more about our clinical trials, send us an email or call 858-939-4112.
We also offer an on-site training program for neonatologists, which covers both theoretical and practical ultrasound techniques.
Sharp Mary Birch Neonatal Research Institute
Support the NRI
The research we conduct at Sharp Mary Birch holds the potential to transform medical practice and improve outcomes for newborns in San Diego and beyond.