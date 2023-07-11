Nemeth NICU Follow-up Clinic at Sharp Mary Birch

8010 Frost St, Suite 402, San Diego, CA 92123
Closed - opens 7:00 am

The Nemeth NICU Follow-up Clinic at Sharp Mary Birch helps infants and young children at risk for delays achieve optimal success through comprehensive assessments and referrals for interventions.

Hours

Thursday
7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday
7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday
7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday
7:00 am - 3:30 pm

How to find us

Parking

Parking is $4 for 0 to 4 hours. Validation is not available. Payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, check and cash. If you are unable to pay upon leaving, the ACE parking attendant will require you to fill out a form and you will be billed the parking fee. Unfortunately, we do not have an ATM in our building, so please be prepared with your method of payment.

Plan your visit

The Nemeth NICU Follow-up Clinic is uniquely designed to help infants and young children reach their full potential and become school-ready learners.