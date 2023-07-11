Nemeth NICU Follow-up Clinic at Sharp Mary Birch
8010 Frost St, Suite 402, San Diego, CA 92123
The Nemeth NICU Follow-up Clinic at Sharp Mary Birch helps infants and young children at risk for delays achieve optimal success through comprehensive assessments and referrals for interventions.
Hours
|Thursday
7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
7:00 am - 3:30 pm
How to find us
8010 Frost St, Suite 402 San Diego, CA 92123
Parking
Parking is $4 for 0 to 4 hours. Validation is not available. Payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, check and cash. If you are unable to pay upon leaving, the ACE parking attendant will require you to fill out a form and you will be billed the parking fee. Unfortunately, we do not have an ATM in our building, so please be prepared with your method of payment.