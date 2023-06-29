Clinical trial: Physiological changes with high-flow nasal cannula compared to nasal CPAP in extremely low birth weight infants

Primary investigator: Dr. Anup Katheria

Research coordinator: Felix Ines

About this trial

Most premature infants require breathing support to ensure that their bodies receive enough oxygen. Two noninvasive methods for providing that support are: nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) and high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC).

nCPAP provides extra oxygen and applies air pressure through a nasal mask or short nasal prongs. That pressure helps keep your baby's lungs open so that oxygen can get to their blood.

Can HFNC support breathing as effectively as nCPAP? Past studies have answered, "Yes," but did not include enough information on the smallest and most vulnerable babies born before 29 weeks.

This trial seeks to establish the physiologic similarity between HFNC and nCPAP — allowing the transition from nCPAP to HFNC in babies born before 29 weeks gestation.

