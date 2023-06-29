Clinical trial: PFAS in Human Breastmilk

Primary investigator: Jason Sauberan, PharmD

Sub-investigators: Dr. Anup Katheria, Dr. Yousuke Horikawa

About this trial

PFAS are perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a type of man-made organofluorochemicals used in a wide variety of consumer and industrial applications such as textile stain/water protection, solid surface coatings, carpet cleaners, floor polishes, fire extinguishing foams, and food packaging. These chemicals have long half-lives and are found everywhere in the environment, including in the human body.

We are recruiting pregnant mothers for this study.

This is a non-intervention study. Study participants have already been exposed to PFAS in the environment. This study will measure how much PFAS are in a mother’s body, her breastmilk, and in her infant’s body.

The primary purpose of this study is to measure PFAS concentrations in maternal breastmilk and infant formula for up to one year after a baby’s delivery.

A secondary purpose is to measure PFAS concentrations in maternal blood during her third trimester, and in infant blood for up to one year after birth, for the purpose of constructing a physiology based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) model.

The results of this study will provide a snapshot of maternal and infant PFAS exposure levels and the predominant PFAS compounds present in human breastmilk in the San Diego region. This information will fill regional knowledge gaps and inform public health assessments of ongoing health exposure risks.

Learn more about this study (PDF).

