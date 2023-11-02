Stroke care quality and outcomes

As a Comprehensive Stroke Center — the highest designation given by The Joint Commission in association with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association — Sharp Grossmont Hospital has the experts and processes in place to treat all types of strokes quickly and effectively. Our highly skilled staff and enhanced response help increase a patient’s chance for long-term recovery and survival, while also decreasing the possibilities of side effects.

Since 2018, Sharp Grossmont has seen the largest volume of patients of all stroke centers in San Diego County. In 2020, we were sixth in patient volume of all California stroke centers. Sharp Grossmont received Comprehensive Stroke Center certification in February 2020. From calendar year (CY) 2020 to CY 2021, our volume has increased by 9%.

And we will continue to serve our community as needs increase, since we project our stroke patient volume to see a greater than 14% increase in 2022 compared to 2018.

Getting treatment quickly, improving outcomes

As a leader in stroke care, Sharp Grossmont has demonstrated exceptional performance on diagnosing and treating patients with stroke. The following information illustrates our extraordinary performance:

30 days post-carotid procedure

Here are rolling year-to-date volumes and complication rates for 30-day post carotid endarterectomy (CEA)/carotid artery stenting (CAS)/transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). The expectation is that asymptomatic CEA, CAS and TCAR stroke and death complication is less than 3% and symptomatic CEA/CAS/TCAR stroke and death complication rate is less than 6%.

Elective aneurysm repair

Thrombectomy for ischemic stroke

Patients arriving at Sharp Grossmont Hospital with ischemic stroke are quickly diagnosed and undergo surgery to remove a blood clot from inside an artery or vein.

Alteplase for ischemic stroke

Patients arriving at Sharp Grossmont with ischemic stroke quickly receive medicine to breakdown the clot causing the stroke. Over the last few years, Sharp Grossmont has proven to be successful in significantly decreasing the median door-to-needle time (DNT) for diagnosing stroke and administering clot-busting medicine (alteplase) to patients.

This direct to computed tomography (CT) scan procedure is called Stroke Stop. Stroke Stop includes standardized, defined roles and responsibilities; brief, but comprehensive assessment; and concurrent tasking. The stroke team has been successful in decreasing the median DNT by 13 minutes. As seen in the graph, CY 2022 through May shows DNT ≤ 60 minutes at 85%; ≤ 45 minutes at 80%; and ≤ 30 minutes at 53%.