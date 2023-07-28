When it comes to treating stroke, every second counts. You can rely on the teams at Sharp HealthCare to immediately diagnose and care for you. Our stroke care programs follow rigorous national standards and guidelines that can significantly improve outcomes for stroke patients.

Comprehensive Stroke Center

Sharp is nationally recognized for providing high-quality stroke care. Patients with the most complex cases can be treated at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, a Comprehensive Stroke Center – the highest designation given by The Joint Commission in association with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Comprehensive centers offer special expertise, resources and training to treat all types of stroke.