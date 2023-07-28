Stroke care quality and outcomes

When it comes to treating stroke, every second counts. You can rely on the teams at Sharp HealthCare to immediately diagnose and care for you. Our stroke care programs follow rigorous national standards and guidelines that can significantly improve outcomes for stroke patients.

Comprehensive Stroke Center

Sharp is nationally recognized for providing high-quality stroke care. Patients with the most complex cases can be treated at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, a Comprehensive Stroke Center – the highest designation given by The Joint Commission in association with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Comprehensive centers offer special expertise, resources and training to treat all types of stroke.

Sharp Grossmont outcomes

Primary Stroke Centers

Three Sharp hospitals — Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital — are certified as Primary Stroke Centers by The Joint Commission. This designation reflects Sharp’s ability to deliver excellent stroke care at every step of a patient’s diagnosis and recovery.

Sharp Chula Vista outcomes
Sharp Coronado outcomes
Sharp Memorial outcomes

Sharp Grossmont Hospital stroke care quality and outcomes

As the only Comprehensive Stroke Center in East County San Diego, Sharp Grossmont Hospital has the experts and processes in place to manage all types of strokes quickly and effectively. Treating the highest volume of stroke patients in San Diego County, our highly skilled staff and enhanced response help increase a patient’s chance for long-term recovery and survival, while also decreasing the possibilities of side effects.

Information below shows current data for Sharp Grossmont Q2 2023 (April-June) to Q2 2024 (April-June), unless specified otherwise.

29 min

GWTG benchmark (CSC cohort): 35 min
Average door-to-needle times

98.6%

GWTG benchmark (CSC cohort): 97.2%
VTE prophylaxis

99.8%

GWTG benchmark (CSC cohort): 99.7%
Discharged on ATT

98.8%

GWTG benchmark (CSC cohort): 98.8%
Anticoagulation AF

97.8%

GWTG benchmark (CSC cohort): 97.4%
Antithrombotic therapy

100.0%

GWTG benchmark (CSC cohort): 99.2%
Statin medication

100.0%

GWTG benchmark (CSC cohort): 96.6%
Stroke education

99.8%

GWTG benchmark (CSC cohort): 99.5%
Assessed for rehabilitation

0%

CY 2023 to CY 2024 through May
Stroke/death 24 hrs after DCA

4%

CY 2024 through May 2024
Stroke readmissions

2.8%

CY 2024 through May 2024
Aspiration pneumonias

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center stroke care quality and outcomes

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is the South Bay leader for providing excellence in stroke care and has received the prestigious achievement award of Gold Plus from the American Heart Association. As a certified Advanced Primary Stroke Center, Sharp Chula Vista can treat all types of strokes quickly and effectively.

Information below shows current data for Sharp Chula Vista Q2 2023 (April-June) to Q2 2024 (April-June).

46 min

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 43 min
Average door-to-needle times

96.9%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 95.0%
VTE prophylaxis

100.0%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 99.4%
Discharged on ATT

96.0%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 97.2%
Anticoagulation AF

98.1%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 97.2%
Antithrombotic therapy

99.0%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 99%
Statin medication

100.0%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 95.1%
Stroke education

99.7%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 99.3%
Assessed for rehabilitation

Sharp Coronado Hospital stroke care quality and outcomes

Sharp Coronado Hospital is certified as a Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission, the nation’s top hospital accreditation organization. This certification means the hospital provides high-quality stroke care from the moment patients arrive and throughout their stay and recovery.

Information below shows current data for Sharp Coronado Q2 2023 (April-June) to Q2 2024 (April-June).

27 min

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 43 min
Average door-to-needle times

100%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 95%
VTE prophylaxis

100%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 99.4%
Discharged on ATT

100%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 99.4%
Anticoagulation AF

100%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 99.4%
Antithrombotic therapy

100%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 99.4%
Statin medication

100%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 96.6%
Stroke education

100%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 99.3%
Assessed for rehabilitation

Sharp Memorial Hospital stroke care quality and outcomes

As an Advanced Primary Stroke Center certified by The Joint Commission in association with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Sharp Memorial Hospital has the experts and processes in place to treat all types of strokes quickly and effectively. Our highly skilled staff and enhanced response help increase a patient’s chance for long-term recovery and survival.

Information below shows current data for Sharp Memorial Q2 2023 (April-June) to Q2 2024 (April-June).

38 min

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 43 min
Average door-to-needle times

97.2%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 95.0%
VTE prophylaxis

100.0%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 99.4%
Discharged on ATT

96.7%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 97.2%
Anticoagulation AF

98%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 97%
Antithrombotic therapy

98.7%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 98.9%
Statin medication

99.0%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 95.1%
Stroke education

98.7%

GWTG benchmark (PSC cohort): 99.3%
Assessed for rehabilitation

