Stroke care quality and outcomes
When it comes to treating stroke, every second counts. You can rely on the teams at Sharp HealthCare to immediately diagnose and care for you. Our stroke care programs follow rigorous national standards and guidelines that can significantly improve outcomes for stroke patients.
Comprehensive Stroke Center
Sharp is nationally recognized for providing high-quality stroke care. Patients with the most complex cases can be treated at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, a Comprehensive Stroke Center – the highest designation given by The Joint Commission in association with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Comprehensive centers offer special expertise, resources and training to treat all types of stroke.
Primary Stroke Centers
Three Sharp hospitals — Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital — are certified as Primary Stroke Centers by The Joint Commission. This designation reflects Sharp’s ability to deliver excellent stroke care at every step of a patient’s diagnosis and recovery.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital stroke care quality and outcomes
As the only Comprehensive Stroke Center in East County San Diego, Sharp Grossmont Hospital has the experts and processes in place to manage all types of strokes quickly and effectively. Treating the highest volume of stroke patients in San Diego County, our highly skilled staff and enhanced response help increase a patient’s chance for long-term recovery and survival, while also decreasing the possibilities of side effects.
Information below shows current data for Sharp Grossmont Q2 2023 (April-June) to Q2 2024 (April-June), unless specified otherwise.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center stroke care quality and outcomes
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is the South Bay leader for providing excellence in stroke care and has received the prestigious achievement award of Gold Plus from the American Heart Association. As a certified Advanced Primary Stroke Center, Sharp Chula Vista can treat all types of strokes quickly and effectively.
Information below shows current data for Sharp Chula Vista Q2 2023 (April-June) to Q2 2024 (April-June).
Sharp Coronado Hospital stroke care quality and outcomes
Sharp Coronado Hospital is certified as a Primary Stroke Center from The Joint Commission, the nation’s top hospital accreditation organization. This certification means the hospital provides high-quality stroke care from the moment patients arrive and throughout their stay and recovery.
Information below shows current data for Sharp Coronado Q2 2023 (April-June) to Q2 2024 (April-June).
Sharp Memorial Hospital stroke care quality and outcomes
As an Advanced Primary Stroke Center certified by The Joint Commission in association with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Sharp Memorial Hospital has the experts and processes in place to treat all types of strokes quickly and effectively. Our highly skilled staff and enhanced response help increase a patient’s chance for long-term recovery and survival.
Information below shows current data for Sharp Memorial Q2 2023 (April-June) to Q2 2024 (April-June).