At Sharp, we believe every woman deserves to feel empowered and fully supported through all stages of life. We understand that menopause and perimenopause bring real changes, both physical and emotional.

Menopause symptoms we manage

Our care team has special training and expertise to treat the unique health conditions that may impact a woman's quality of life.

Decreased libido

Hair loss and skin changes

Hormonal changes

Hot flashes

Irregular periods

Joint pain

Mood changes

Night sweats

Osteoporosis

Sleep problems

Vaginal dryness

Weight gain

Personalized wellness and treatment plans

During a virtual appointment, Dr. Shereen Binno, a board-certified OBGYN with specialized menopause certification, will listen to your experience and offer specific diagnostic lab tests to assess your overall health, if needed.

Dr. Binno will work with you to develop a personalized, evidence-based treatment plan that may include non-hormonal therapies such as lifestyle changes, medication and hormonal therapies.

