At Sharp, we believe every woman deserves to feel empowered and fully supported through all stages of life. We understand that menopause and perimenopause bring real changes, both physical and emotional.
Our care team has special training and expertise to treat the unique health conditions that may impact a woman's quality of life.
Decreased libido
Hair loss and skin changes
Hormonal changes
Hot flashes
Irregular periods
Joint pain
Mood changes
Night sweats
Osteoporosis
Sleep problems
Vaginal dryness
Weight gain
During a virtual appointment, Dr. Shereen Binno, a board-certified OBGYN with specialized menopause certification, will listen to your experience and offer specific diagnostic lab tests to assess your overall health, if needed.
Dr. Binno will work with you to develop a personalized, evidence-based treatment plan that may include non-hormonal therapies such as lifestyle changes, medication and hormonal therapies.