About Shereen Binno, MD

Since I was little, I remember being fascinated with medicine and knowing that I wanted to become a doctor. While in medical school I fell in love with the field of obstetrics and gynecology. I love women's health and being able to help women through all stages of their lives. Since the experience of visiting an OBGYN can sometimes be overwhelming, I like to meet my patients and put them at ease by making a connection with them. I believe in educating individuals about their conditions and having them involved in their medical decision making. When I’m not at work, I am usually with my husband and three boys. I enjoy baking, entertaining and catching up with friends. I can also be found in exercise classes or hiking at Torrey Pines.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Beeno

Languages: English

Education University Hospital (Ann Arbor) : Internship

Wayne State University : Medical School

University Hospital (Ann Arbor) : Residency



NPI 1184791550