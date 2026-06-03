About Shereen B. Binno, MD

I have always been interested in health and medicine. I fell in love with Women's Health Care while during my medical student rotations in Obstetrics and Gynecology. At the heart of my practice is my philosophy of patient-centered care. I believe in taking the time to listen to my patients, educating them about their options, and collaboratively developing treatment plans that align with their individual needs. I take a holistic approach, focusing on the overall well-being of my patients to help them live fulfilling lives. I am particularly passionate about treating women during the perimenopausal and menopausal years, recognizing the unique challenges they face. As a Certified Menopause Practitioner by The Menopause Society, I have expanded my knowledge in this area to better serve my patients. I enjoy spending time with my husband and three boys outside of work. I have always loved fitness activities and you can usually finding me hiking trails or walking the beach with friends.

Age: 56

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Beeno



Education University Hospital (Ann Arbor) : Internship

Wayne State University : Medical School

University Hospital (Ann Arbor) : Residency



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