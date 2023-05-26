Provider Image

Shereen Binno, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-499-2702

About Shereen Binno, MD

Since I was little, I remember being fascinated with medicine and knowing that I wanted to become a doctor. While in medical school I fell in love with the field of obstetrics and gynecology. I love women's health and being able to help women through all stages of their lives. Since the experience of visiting an OBGYN can sometimes be overwhelming, I like to meet my patients and put them at ease by making a connection with them. I believe in educating individuals about their conditions and having them involved in their medical decision making. When I’m not at work, I am usually with my husband and three boys. I enjoy baking, entertaining and catching up with friends. I can also be found in exercise classes or hiking at Torrey Pines.
Age:
 53
In practice since:
 2009
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 Beeno
Languages: 
English
Education
University Hospital (Ann Arbor):
 Internship
Wayne State University:
 Medical School
University Hospital (Ann Arbor):
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1184791550
4.8
109 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
I am so happy to have Dr. Binno as my OBGYN. She is always easy to talk to and makes me feel comfortable and informed with my care and health. I couldn't ask for a better provider!
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Binno is in a class of her own - she is exceptional. I always feel like we are on the same team - she truly listens and helps come up with the best plan. I would 100% recommend her to anyone!
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Binno is elite. Seriously, she is extremely compassionate, caring, and in tune with me! I am so grateful to have her on this journey of pregnancy with me.
Verified Patient
May 15, 2023
5.0
I recommend this clinic and Dr Binno to every woman I talk to!
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Shereen Binno, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shereen Binno, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
