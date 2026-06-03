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Shereen B. Binno, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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This provider is no longer in practice at Sharp.

About Shereen B. Binno, MD

I have always been interested in health and medicine. I fell in love with Women's Health Care while during my medical student rotations in Obstetrics and Gynecology. At the heart of my practice is my philosophy of patient-centered care. I believe in taking the time to listen to my patients, educating them about their options, and collaboratively developing treatment plans that align with their individual needs. I take a holistic approach, focusing on the overall well-being of my patients to help them live fulfilling lives. I am particularly passionate about treating women during the perimenopausal and menopausal years, recognizing the unique challenges they face. As a Certified Menopause Practitioner by The Menopause Society, I have expanded my knowledge in this area to better serve my patients. I enjoy spending time with my husband and three boys outside of work. I have always loved fitness activities and you can usually finding me hiking trails or walking the beach with friends.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Beeno

Education

University Hospital (Ann Arbor): Internship
Wayne State University: Medical School
University Hospital (Ann Arbor): Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1184791550

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Special recognitions

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