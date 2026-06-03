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About Shereen B. Binno, MD
I have always been interested in health and medicine. I fell in love with Women's Health Care while during my medical student rotations in Obstetrics and Gynecology. At the heart of my practice is my philosophy of patient-centered care. I believe in taking the time to listen to my patients, educating them about their options, and collaboratively developing treatment plans that align with their individual needs. I take a holistic approach, focusing on the overall well-being of my patients to help them live fulfilling lives. I am particularly passionate about treating women during the perimenopausal and menopausal years, recognizing the unique challenges they face. As a Certified Menopause Practitioner by The Menopause Society, I have expanded my knowledge in this area to better serve my patients. I enjoy spending time with my husband and three boys outside of work. I have always loved fitness activities and you can usually finding me hiking trails or walking the beach with friends.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Birth control shot
- Colposcopy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Lab on premises
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural birth methods
- Pediatric gynecology
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184791550
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shereen B. Binno, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shereen B. Binno, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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