Surgical options for a fresh start

We offer minimally invasive treatment options for uterine fibroids, including robotic surgery. These procedures can safely treat your condition and help you feel better faster.

What are uterine fibroids?

Fibroids — also known as myomas, leiomyomas or fibromas — are firm, compact tumors made of smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue that develop in the uterus.

A myomectomy is the surgical removal of uterine fibroids that can be performed through traditional surgery or using minimally invasive techniques.

Uterine fibroid symptoms

Heavy or prolonged menstrual periods lasting seven days or more

Pelvic pain

Frequent urination

Painful intercourse

Difficulty becoming pregnant

We can help you heal

Minimally invasive procedures like robotic-assisted surgery are especially promising for women who would like to have children in the future. Regardless of the size and location of a fibroid, the surgeon is able to make precise movements to remove it, preserving the delicate structures of the pelvis and decreasing the chance of future complications.

Robotic-assisted myomectomy also allows the surgeon to better see where they are operating, which is especially helpful in treating uterine fibroids.

The overall benefits of robotic surgery include:

Fewer complications

Less blood loss and risk of infection

Significantly less pain and scarring

Shorter recovery time for a quicker return to normal activities

A less invasive surgical option to get you back to your daily life

As opposed to traditional “open” surgery, minimally invasive techniques can be performed through a few small incisions — or through the vagina without external incisions.

In robotic surgery, doctors use fine instruments that provide exceptional precision and control. Microscopic cameras allow the surgeons to view magnified 3-D images of the procedure from high-definition monitors.

Throughout the entire procedure, your surgeon has full control of the robotic movements and, along with your surgical team, is by your side at all times.