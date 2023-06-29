Mother looking at newborn with Sharp nurse looking over.

Cord blood banking options at Sharp

Becoming a parent today means you have access to more resources and choices than ever before. One of those important choices is whether to save your baby's cord blood.

Find an OBGYN

Preparing for your child's future, today

Your baby's umbilical cord contains a rich source of genetically unique stem cells that are the building blocks for blood, organs, tissue and the immune system. You have the option to save these stem cells for future use — for your baby, other family members or as donor cells for those in need.

Read our pregnancy and childbirth stories

Read more maternity stories