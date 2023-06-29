Coping with the emotional challenges of breastfeeding
Self-compassion and support can make the difference when it comes to tackling the challenges of breastfeeding.
Becoming a parent today means you have access to more resources and choices than ever before. One of those important choices is whether to save your baby's cord blood.
Your baby's umbilical cord contains a rich source of genetically unique stem cells that are the building blocks for blood, organs, tissue and the immune system. You have the option to save these stem cells for future use — for your baby, other family members or as donor cells for those in need.
Self-compassion and support can make the difference when it comes to tackling the challenges of breastfeeding.
Lorraine Harrington had a hysterectomy via a minimally invasive procedure at Sharp Mary Birch, completing her decade-long fertility journey at the hospital.