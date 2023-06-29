Umbilical cord stem cells are currently used to fight more than 80 health issues, including leukemia, autoimmune diseases, lupus and inheritable diseases such as sickle-cell anemia. Researchers are also studying stem cells as a treatment for cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, Type 1 diabetes, stroke, heart disease and Parkinson's.

Because of this, many parents view collection and banking as a one-time opportunity to harvest cells that may be needed for future use. You may choose this option due to a family history of disease, if you have a loved one with a treatable condition or if you'd like to donate cells.