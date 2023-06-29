What is preterm labor?

Preterm labor is labor that begins before 37 weeks of pregnancy and may include one or more of the following events:

Uterine contractions

Rupture of the membranes/amniotic sac ("bag of waters")

Cervical dilation (opening of the cervix)

Signs of preterm labor

Menstrual-like cramps

Low, dull or sharp backache that may come and go, or be constant

Pressure that may be felt in the pelvis, vagina, abdomen or thighs

Abdominal cramping, with or without diarrhea

Increase or change in vaginal discharge; any leakage that may be watery, pinkish or bloody

Fluid leaking, which may feel like urine you can't control

Six or more uterine contractions in one hour that may be painless tightening or "balling up"

Feeling "lousy" or flu-like; feeling like something is not right

If you have any of the above symptoms, call your physician.

What causes preterm labor?

Various factors can lead to preterm labor, including:

Previous preterm birth

Premature rupture of membranes/amniotic sac ("bag of waters")

Abnormal or decreased function of the placenta

Placenta previa (low-lying position of the placenta, close to cervical opening)

Placental abruption (early detachment of the placenta from the uterus)

Cervical incompetence (inability of the cervix to stay closed during pregnancy)

Hydramnios or polyhydramnios (too much amniotic fluid)

Abnormal structure or shape of the uterus

Fetal behavior indicates the intrauterine environment is not healthy

Preeclampsia or gestational hypertension (high blood pressure during pregnancy)

Infection (group B streptococcus, urinary tract infections, vaginal infections or infections of the fetal/placental tissues)

Erythroblastosis fetalis (Rh/blood group incompatibility)

Chronic medical illness (such as heart or kidney disease)

Multiple gestation (twins, triplets or more)

Drug abuse (such as cocaine or crystal methamphetamine)

Treatment for preterm labor

Specific treatment will be determined by your physician and may include:

Bed rest (either at home or in the hospital)

Antibiotics (to treat infection)

Tocolytic medications (to help slow or stop contractions)

Corticosteroid medications (that may help mature the lungs of the fetus)

Cervical cerclage (suturing the cervical opening to keep it closed)

Delivery (if treatments do not stop preterm labor or if the fetus or mother is in danger)

Possible complications of preterm birth

Premature babies are born before their bodies and organ systems have completely matured. These babies are often small with low birth weight and may need help breathing, eating, fighting infection and staying warm. Very premature babies, born before 28 weeks, are especially vulnerable. Some of the problems premature babies experience may include:

Temperature instability (inability to stay warm due to low body fat)

Respiratory problems (breathing problems)

Cardiovascular issues (low or high blood pressure, low heart rate)

Blood and metabolic complications (anemia, jaundice)

Gastrointestinal issues (difficulty feeding, poor digestion)

Neurological problems (softening of brain tissues, poor muscle tone, seizures)

Infections

Prevention of preterm birth

With the considerable advances in the care of preterm babies, many more babies are surviving despite being born early. However, prevention of early birth is the best way to promote good health for babies.

Prenatal care is a key factor in preventing preterm births and babies with low birth weights. At prenatal visits both the mother and fetus can be checked. Some ways to help prevent prematurity and provide optimal care may include: