We are here to help with your chronic knee pain. Our world-class orthopedic team, using top-of-the line technology and innovative procedures, is here for you every step of the way.

Our unique Joint Endeavor® program was created with you in mind — to give you unparalleled support and comfort with the best possible results.

Your knee surgery options

Whether your knee pain is due to osteoarthritis, injury or wear and tear, we offer multiple options for repair:

Oxford® partial knee replacement

This advanced partial-knee surgery preserves the healthy part of the joint, enabling the knee to bend better and retain a more natural function. Results include less pain, shorter hospital stay and a quicker return to normal activities.

Total knee replacement

Also called arthroplasty, this surgery replaces the bones affected by osteoarthritis. Metal and plastic parts are used to cap the ends of the bones that form the knee joint and the kneecap. You may want to consider this surgery if you have severe osteoarthritis or a serious knee injury. Following surgery, you should be able to resume most normal activities within three to six weeks.

Mako robot-arm assisted total or partial knee replacement surgery

Available for partial and total knee and hip replacement surgeries, this technology uses 3-D modeling to help your doctor create a personalized surgical plan and allows for precise placement of the implant while preserving healthy bone, tissue and ligaments. Mako is offered at Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Your surgeon will discuss your specific circumstances and help you decide which treatment is best for you.

