Sharp Rehabilitation Services offers a specialized physical therapy program designed to treat pelvic pain and dysfunction in both men and women.

Our therapists are specially trained in pelvic floor dysfunction, including techniques like pelvic floor (Kegel) exercises, muscle biofeedback and postural reeducation, which can help minimize symptoms.

Conditions we treat

Bladder urgency/frequency

Coccyx pain

Constipation

Endometriosis

Incontinence

Interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome

Pain after childbirth

Pain with intercourse (dyspareunia/vaginismus)

Pelvic muscle tension

Pelvic pain

Prostatitis

Rectal pain

Vaginal pain (vulvodynia)

Our program's goals

Decrease in pelvic pain

Improve bowel and bladder function

Improve lumbopelvic flexibility

Improve sexual function

Improve sitting and walking tolerance

Our team

The pelvic dysfunction team varies by the level of care required, which can include:

Physical therapist (specializing in pelvic dysfunction)

Registered nurse (specializing in continence)

Your treatment plan

Treatment duration on average is 1 to 3 times weekly for 6 to 12 weeks. Exceptions may occur that change the duration of treatment. An assessment is performed by a physical therapist and/or registered nurse, which includes:

Biofeedback

Internal assessment and treatment of the pelvic floor muscles

Manual therapy

Neuromuscular electrical stimulation

Neuromuscular re-education

Patient family education

Pelvic floor (Kegel) exercises

Relaxation techniques

State-of-the-art urodynamics lab

Stretching

Therapeutic ultrasound

Trigger point release of pelvic floor

Learn more about our pelvic program

To learn more about our pelvic programs, select the location that is convenient for you.