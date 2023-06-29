Dr. Bahmanpour examining patient's shoulder.

Pelvic program

Our comprehensive treatment approach provides evaluation and education and promotes independent self-management.

Sharp Rehabilitation Services offers a specialized physical therapy program designed to treat pelvic pain and dysfunction in both men and women.

Our therapists are specially trained in pelvic floor dysfunction, including techniques like pelvic floor (Kegel) exercises, muscle biofeedback and postural reeducation, which can help minimize symptoms.

Conditions we treat

  • Bladder urgency/frequency

  • Coccyx pain

  • Constipation

  • Endometriosis

  • Incontinence

  • Interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome

  • Irritable bowel syndrome

  • Pain after childbirth

  • Pain with intercourse (dyspareunia/vaginismus)

  • Pelvic muscle tension

  • Pelvic pain

  • Prostatitis

  • Rectal pain

  • Vaginal pain (vulvodynia)

Our program's goals

  • Decrease in pelvic pain

  • Improve bowel and bladder function

  • Improve lumbopelvic flexibility

  • Improve sexual function

  • Improve sitting and walking tolerance

Our team

The pelvic dysfunction team varies by the level of care required, which can include:

  • Physical therapist (specializing in pelvic dysfunction)

  • Registered nurse (specializing in continence)

Your treatment plan

Treatment duration on average is 1 to 3 times weekly for 6 to 12 weeks. Exceptions may occur that change the duration of treatment. An assessment is performed by a physical therapist and/or registered nurse, which includes:

  • Biofeedback

  • Internal assessment and treatment of the pelvic floor muscles

  • Manual therapy

  • Neuromuscular electrical stimulation

  • Neuromuscular re-education

  • Patient family education

  • Pelvic floor (Kegel) exercises

  • Relaxation techniques

  • State-of-the-art urodynamics lab

  • Stretching

  • Therapeutic ultrasound

  • Trigger point release of pelvic floor

