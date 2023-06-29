Pelvic program
Our comprehensive treatment approach provides evaluation and education and promotes independent self-management.
Sharp Rehabilitation Services offers a specialized physical therapy program designed to treat pelvic pain and dysfunction in both men and women.
Our therapists are specially trained in pelvic floor dysfunction, including techniques like pelvic floor (Kegel) exercises, muscle biofeedback and postural reeducation, which can help minimize symptoms.
Conditions we treat
Bladder urgency/frequency
Coccyx pain
Constipation
Endometriosis
Incontinence
Interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome
Irritable bowel syndrome
Pain after childbirth
Pain with intercourse (dyspareunia/vaginismus)
Pelvic muscle tension
Pelvic pain
Prostatitis
Rectal pain
Vaginal pain (vulvodynia)
Our program's goals
Decrease in pelvic pain
Improve bowel and bladder function
Improve lumbopelvic flexibility
Improve sexual function
Improve sitting and walking tolerance
Our team
The pelvic dysfunction team varies by the level of care required, which can include:
Physical therapist (specializing in pelvic dysfunction)
Registered nurse (specializing in continence)
Your treatment plan
Treatment duration on average is 1 to 3 times weekly for 6 to 12 weeks. Exceptions may occur that change the duration of treatment. An assessment is performed by a physical therapist and/or registered nurse, which includes:
Biofeedback
Internal assessment and treatment of the pelvic floor muscles
Manual therapy
Neuromuscular electrical stimulation
Neuromuscular re-education
Patient family education
Pelvic floor (Kegel) exercises
Relaxation techniques
State-of-the-art urodynamics lab
Stretching
Therapeutic ultrasound
Trigger point release of pelvic floor
Learn more about our pelvic program
To learn more about our pelvic programs, select the location that is convenient for you.
Sharp Chula Vista Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine: 619-591-7900
Sharp Coronado Hospital: 619-522-3729
Sharp Grossmont Brier Patch Outpatient Rehabilitation: 619-740-4600
Sharp Memorial Hospital: 858-939-6947
San Diego pelvic pain program locations
