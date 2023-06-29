Speech pathology

Communication is our connection with the world around us. Sharp HealthCare Speech Pathology provides care for hospital patients and community clients. Services include stroke and brain injury rehabilitation, voice and swallowing therapy, post-COVID-19 symptoms, laryngectomy rehabilitation, assessment for augmentative devices and accent modification for health care providers.

Pairing in-depth training in voice and swallowing therapy with new technology for evaluation and treatment, Sharp Voice and Swallowing Services helps clients seeking to improve the sound, strength and comfort of voice, and those who have difficulty eating and swallowing safely. Treatment is tailored to the needs of each client.

Voice services

Evaluation and identification of the voice disorder, with individualized treatment programs

Lee Silverman Voice Therapy for Parkinson's patients

Treatment for clients recovering from head or neck cancer

Common voice disorders

Difficulty with singing or professional voice use

Hoarse or rough voice

Laryngeal (throat) cancer

Recurrent respiratory papilloma

Spasmodic dysphonia

Learn more

To learn more about Sharp Rehabilitation Services Speech, Voice and Swallowing Services, please call 858-939-6940.