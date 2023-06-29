Cardiac rehab — for the young at heart
Communication is our connection with the world around us. Sharp HealthCare Speech Pathology provides care for hospital patients and community clients. Services include stroke and brain injury rehabilitation, voice and swallowing therapy, post-COVID-19 symptoms, laryngectomy rehabilitation, assessment for augmentative devices and accent modification for health care providers.
Pairing in-depth training in voice and swallowing therapy with new technology for evaluation and treatment, Sharp Voice and Swallowing Services helps clients seeking to improve the sound, strength and comfort of voice, and those who have difficulty eating and swallowing safely. Treatment is tailored to the needs of each client.
Evaluation and identification of the voice disorder, with individualized treatment programs
Lee Silverman Voice Therapy for Parkinson's patients
Treatment for clients recovering from head or neck cancer
Difficulty with singing or professional voice use
Hoarse or rough voice
Laryngeal (throat) cancer
Recurrent respiratory papilloma
Spasmodic dysphonia
To learn more about Sharp Rehabilitation Services Speech, Voice and Swallowing Services, please call 858-939-6940.
