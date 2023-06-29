At Sharp HealthCare, we're proud to be one of San Diego's leading providers of stroke rehabilitation services. Over the past decade, we've provided acute rehabilitation services to more than 2,300 stroke patients.

Our four acute-care hospitals offer exceptional stroke care across San Diego County:

Sharp Chula Vista, designated as Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission

Sharp Coronado, certified as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital

Sharp Grossmont, a Comprehensive Stroke Center

Sharp Memorial, designated as Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission

We utilize team approach that includes rehabilitation physicians, nurses, therapists, case managers, neuropsychologists and social workers who specialize in stroke management — with you, your loved ones and your caregivers are at the center of this team. Together, we'll develop a personalized treatment plan to address your unique physical, mental and social needs.

Utilizing advanced technology in your stroke rehabilitation

Sharp Neuro Rehab Services offers the latest technology to help you achieve your highest level of function.

When stroke patients leave our rehabilitation program, we continue to provide support through community-based groups and clubs, such as our Community Re-Entry Program and the YESS (Young Enthusiastic Stroke Survivors) organization. A community network., YESS offers social, recreational and support group activities to stroke survivors and their families and caregivers.

CARF accredited for stroke rehab

Sharp Grossmont Rehabilitation Center and Sharp Memorial Rehabilitation Center are the first two rehabilitation centers in California to be accredited by CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) for the stroke specialty program.

This accreditation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows Sharp's substantial conformance to the standards established by CARF. An organization receiving accreditation by CARF for the stroke specialty program has been through a rigorous peer review process, and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its stroke programs and services are of the highest quality, and are measurable and accountable.

Learn more

Read our helpful guide for more information on stroke injury rehabilitation. Please disable your browser's pop-up blocker in order to view the guide.