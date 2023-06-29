Cardiac rehab — for the young at heart
Sharp HealthCare's Community Re-Entry Program provides specialized outpatient rehabilitation programs for individuals recovering from brain injury related to an accident, illness, stroke or COVID-19. These programs are specifically designed to develop and integrate the skills that enable individuals to successfully return to home, school and the community.
This comprehensive program offers a transdisciplinary team, which is utilized to identify and address each client's unique physical, cognitive, functional and social barriers. The program includes:
Case management and monthly case conference with family
Individual therapy (OT/PT/SP) and group sessions
Neuropsychological services
Patient and family education
Psychosocial support for patient and family
Treatment provided three to six hours per day, three to five days per week
Weekly communication with referral sources
Weekly rounds with team
Case manager
Clinical psychologist
Neuropsychologist
Nutrition counselor
Occupational and physical therapists
Physician
Rehabilitation engineer
Rehabilitation nurse
Social worker
Speech pathologist
To learn more about the Community Re-Entry Program or for referral information, please contact us directly at 858-939-4415 or send us an email.
