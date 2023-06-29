Sharp HealthCare's Community Re-Entry Program provides specialized outpatient rehabilitation programs for individuals recovering from brain injury related to an accident, illness, stroke or COVID-19. These programs are specifically designed to develop and integrate the skills that enable individuals to successfully return to home, school and the community.

This comprehensive program offers a transdisciplinary team, which is utilized to identify and address each client's unique physical, cognitive, functional and social barriers. The program includes:

Case management and monthly case conference with family

Individual therapy (OT/PT/SP) and group sessions

Neuropsychological services

Patient and family education

Psychosocial support for patient and family

Treatment provided three to six hours per day, three to five days per week

Weekly communication with referral sources

Weekly rounds with team

Community re-entry team members

Case manager

Clinical psychologist

Neuropsychologist

Nutrition counselor

Occupational and physical therapists

Physician

Rehabilitation engineer

Rehabilitation nurse

Social worker

Speech pathologist

Learn more

To learn more about the Community Re-Entry Program or for referral information, please contact us directly at 858-939-4415 or send us an email.