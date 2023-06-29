Dr. Bahmanpour examining patient's shoulder.

Community re-entry program

Sharp HealthCare's Community Re-Entry Program provides specialized outpatient rehabilitation programs for individuals recovering from brain injury related to an accident, illness, stroke or COVID-19. These programs are specifically designed to develop and integrate the skills that enable individuals to successfully return to home, school and the community.

This comprehensive program offers a transdisciplinary team, which is utilized to identify and address each client's unique physical, cognitive, functional and social barriers. The program includes:

  • Case management and monthly case conference with family

  • Individual therapy (OT/PT/SP) and group sessions

  • Neuropsychological services

  • Patient and family education

  • Psychosocial support for patient and family

  • Treatment provided three to six hours per day, three to five days per week

  • Weekly communication with referral sources

  • Weekly rounds with team

Community re-entry team members

  • Case manager

  • Clinical psychologist

  • Neuropsychologist

  • Nutrition counselor

  • Occupational and physical therapists

  • Physician

  • Rehabilitation engineer

  • Rehabilitation nurse

  • Social worker

  • Speech pathologist

To learn more about the Community Re-Entry Program or for referral information, please contact us directly at 858-939-4415 or send us an email.

