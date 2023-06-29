Sharp Grossmont Hospital has earned national recognition by the American College of Emergency Physicians as a Gold Standard Level 1 Accredited, Senior-Friendly Emergency Department. One of only two emergency departments in the state of California to earn this level of designation, Sharp Grossmont is dedicated to providing the highest standard of emergency care to seniors.

Sharp Grossmont is focused on the specific and complex needs of older adults, and has the necessary resources available to improve overall health outcomes. Our emergency department has incorporated many best practices, such as having:

Geriatric-appropriate equipment

More routine screening for vulnerabilities such as delirium, dementia and fall risk

A designated area dedicated for treating older adults

Specialized resources and staff, such as nurses trained in geriatric care to address the unique physical and cognitive changes as people age

Some specific features an older adult may find when visiting our emergency room include:

Seeing a clinician faster

Private rooms with pleasant lighting and noise-reducing privacy curtains

Gurneys with extra thick mattresses for comfort

Sound amplifiers

Warmed blankets

Easy access to food and drinks 24/7

Magnifying glasses for those who may not have their eyeglasses with them

Save a spot

For those who want to be seen in a timely manner, and who do not have life- or limb-threatening signs or symptoms, you can save a spot at Sharp Grossmont’s emergency department. Saving a spot can reduce wait times to be seen and allow you to wait in the comfort of your own home.

You can rest easy knowing that we’ll safely get you the 24-hour emergency care you need.

Emergency departments at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital hold a Bronze Standard Level Three Accreditation, also providing outstanding care to the senior population in San Diego.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Care

619-740-4401

5555 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa, CA 91942



24-hour care

