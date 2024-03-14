Scoliosis and spinal deformity care
When you seek treatment for scoliosis and spinal deformities at Sharp HealthCare, you are placed at the heart of an expert care team.
Scoliosis and spinal deformity care at Sharp
Scoliosis (when the spine curves sideways) and other spinal deformities can happen for many reasons, like bones growing unevenly or imbalanced back muscles. Severe deformities may cause pain and affect your daily life. We’re here to help you find the treatment that’s right for you.
Our specialists are not only skilled in advanced spinal care but are also leaders in the use of cutting-edge technologies and treatments. At Sharp, we recognize that each patient’s journey is personal, and we commit to providing tailored care that addresses both the physical and emotional aspects of spinal disorders.
Our expertise in spinal deformity conditions
Sharp's team of neurosurgeons, with specialized training and fellowships in advanced spine techniques, takes pride in offering comprehensive care for a wide range of spinal conditions, including:
Adolescent and adult scoliosis
Kyphosis
Lordosis
Spina bifida
Spondylolisthesis
Spinal stenosis
Degenerative disk disease
Complex spinal deformities
Advanced spinal treatments offered by Sharp
No matter where you reside in San Diego, our spine care specialists are here to provide you with state-of-the-art treatments that aim to enhance your life quality. These experts, trained extensively in neurosurgery and advanced spinal procedures, offer services such as:
Minimally invasive spinal surgery
Spinal fusion surgery
Revision spine surgery
Non-surgical pain management therapies
Physical rehabilitation and spinal orthotics
Personalized treatment planning
San Diego scoliosis and spinal deformity care locations
We offer scoliosis and spinal deformity care at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.