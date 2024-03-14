Help for lower back pain

Scoliosis and spinal deformity care

When you seek treatment for scoliosis and spinal deformities at Sharp HealthCare, you are placed at the heart of an expert care team.

Find a spine and back surgeon near you
Choose the San Diego doctor who's right for you.

Scoliosis and spinal deformity care at Sharp

Scoliosis (when the spine curves sideways) and other spinal deformities can happen for many reasons, like bones growing unevenly or imbalanced back muscles. Severe deformities may cause pain and affect your daily life. We’re here to help you find the treatment that’s right for you.

Our specialists are not only skilled in advanced spinal care but are also leaders in the use of cutting-edge technologies and treatments. At Sharp, we recognize that each patient’s journey is personal, and we commit to providing tailored care that addresses both the physical and emotional aspects of spinal disorders.

Our expertise in spinal deformity conditions

Sharp's team of neurosurgeons, with specialized training and fellowships in advanced spine techniques, takes pride in offering comprehensive care for a wide range of spinal conditions, including:

  • Adolescent and adult scoliosis

  • Kyphosis

  • Lordosis

  • Spina bifida

  • Spondylolisthesis

  • Spinal stenosis

  • Degenerative disk disease

  • Complex spinal deformities

Advanced spinal treatments offered by Sharp

No matter where you reside in San Diego, our spine care specialists are here to provide you with state-of-the-art treatments that aim to enhance your life quality. These experts, trained extensively in neurosurgery and advanced spinal procedures, offer services such as:

  • Minimally invasive spinal surgery

  • Spinal fusion surgery

  • Revision spine surgery

  • Non-surgical pain management therapies

  • Physical rehabilitation and spinal orthotics

  • Personalized treatment planning

San Diego scoliosis and spinal deformity care locations

We offer scoliosis and spinal deformity care at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center building entrance.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Sharp Grossmont Hospital exterior
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Memorial Hospital building
Sharp Memorial Hospital