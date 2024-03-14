Scoliosis and spinal deformity care at Sharp

Scoliosis (when the spine curves sideways) and other spinal deformities can happen for many reasons, like bones growing unevenly or imbalanced back muscles. Severe deformities may cause pain and affect your daily life. We’re here to help you find the treatment that’s right for you.

Our specialists are not only skilled in advanced spinal care but are also leaders in the use of cutting-edge technologies and treatments. At Sharp, we recognize that each patient’s journey is personal, and we commit to providing tailored care that addresses both the physical and emotional aspects of spinal disorders.

Our expertise in spinal deformity conditions

Sharp's team of neurosurgeons, with specialized training and fellowships in advanced spine techniques, takes pride in offering comprehensive care for a wide range of spinal conditions, including:

Adolescent and adult scoliosis

Kyphosis

Lordosis

Spina bifida

Spondylolisthesis

Spinal stenosis

Degenerative disk disease

Complex spinal deformities

Advanced spinal treatments offered by Sharp

No matter where you reside in San Diego, our spine care specialists are here to provide you with state-of-the-art treatments that aim to enhance your life quality. These experts, trained extensively in neurosurgery and advanced spinal procedures, offer services such as:

Minimally invasive spinal surgery

Spinal fusion surgery

Revision spine surgery

Non-surgical pain management therapies

Physical rehabilitation and spinal orthotics

Personalized treatment planning