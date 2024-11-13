Back pain treatment
We offer comprehensive care and noninvasive treatment options for back pain. Whether you’re dealing with acute discomfort or chronic conditions, we’re here to help you find relief and improve your quality of life.
Find a back pain specialist near you
Choose the San Diego doctor who’s right for you.
A holistic approach to managing back pain
At Sharp, our team of experts is committed to diagnosing, treating and managing back pain effectively. Our commitment to conservative care ensures that we prioritize noninvasive, evidence-based treatments before considering surgical options. For conditions such as lower back pain to muscle strain, herniated disc to scoliosis, we’re here to help you find relief.
Noninvasive back pain treatments
Diagnostic imaging and tests for back pain
Our back pain specialists will examine your back and may use additional tools to help rule out or confirm the cause for your pain. Your doctor may order the following:
Advanced back pain treatment options
Should your back pain continue and surgery is recommended, your care team will work closely with our spine and back surgeons to design a personalized treatment plan that meets your individual needs. And we'll walk you through every step of the process so that you feel comfortable before, during and after surgery.
We're here to help
Speak with your primary care doctor about your back pain before beginning treatments. They know your health history and can recommend the best plan for you.