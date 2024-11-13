Advanced back pain treatment options

Should your back pain continue and surgery is recommended, your care team will work closely with our spine and back surgeons to design a personalized treatment plan that meets your individual needs. And we'll walk you through every step of the process so that you feel comfortable before, during and after surgery.

We're here to help

Speak with your primary care doctor about your back pain before beginning treatments. They know your health history and can recommend the best plan for you.