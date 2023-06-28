Lung (thoracic) treatments and procedures

At Sharp, we offer comprehensive surgical treatments using traditional and minimally invasive surgical options, including robotic-assisted surgery and video-assisted thoracic surgery.

Robotic-assisted lung surgery is performed through a series of small incisions using tiny, rotating instruments. These sophisticated tools move in a similar way to a human hand but with a greater range of movement and accuracy. Surgeons also use a high-definition 3D camera, which provides enhanced views into the chest.

With video-assisted thoracic surgery, a tiny camera and surgical instruments are introduced into the chest through one or more small incisions, only a few millimeters in length. The camera sends high-quality images inside your chest to a video monitor, which guides the surgeon in performing the procedure. At Sharp, we offer video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS), during which you will be under general anesthesia, and awake video-assisted thoracic surgery (AVATS), during which you be under both local anesthesia and sedation.

Treatments and procedures we provide include: