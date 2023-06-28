San Diego lung (thoracic) surgery
At Sharp, our Thoracic (Lung) Surgery Program provides specialized surgical treatment for disorders of the chest organs, particularly the lungs and esophagus.
Lung (thoracic) conditions
Our experienced team of specialists treat a variety of thoracic conditions, including:
Lung (thoracic) treatments and procedures
At Sharp, we offer comprehensive surgical treatments using traditional and minimally invasive surgical options, including robotic-assisted surgery and video-assisted thoracic surgery.
Robotic-assisted lung surgery is performed through a series of small incisions using tiny, rotating instruments. These sophisticated tools move in a similar way to a human hand but with a greater range of movement and accuracy. Surgeons also use a high-definition 3D camera, which provides enhanced views into the chest.
With video-assisted thoracic surgery, a tiny camera and surgical instruments are introduced into the chest through one or more small incisions, only a few millimeters in length. The camera sends high-quality images inside your chest to a video monitor, which guides the surgeon in performing the procedure. At Sharp, we offer video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS), during which you will be under general anesthesia, and awake video-assisted thoracic surgery (AVATS), during which you be under both local anesthesia and sedation.
Treatments and procedures we provide include:
Complex airway management
Endobronchial ultrasound
Endomocosal esophageal resection
Endoscopic ultrasound
Esophagectomy
Esophageal stents
Esophagectomy (minimally invasive)
Fluorescence bronchoscopy with advanced laser techniques
Hiatal or paraesophageal hernia repair
Laparoscopic Heller myotomy
Laparoscopic Nissen and Laparoscopic Redo-Collis Nissen
Laparoscopic repair of giant paraesophageal hernias
Lobectomy
Pneumonectomy
Segmentectomy
Tracheobronchial stenting
Thymectomy
Wedge resection
Zenker’s diverticulectomy
Frequently asked questions
San Diego thoracic (lung) surgery locations
We offer specialized thoracic surgery at two acute-care hospitals in San Diego.