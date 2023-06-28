Awake on the operating table

San Diego lung (thoracic) surgery

At Sharp, our Thoracic (Lung) Surgery Program provides specialized surgical treatment for disorders of the chest organs, particularly the lungs and esophagus.

Lung (thoracic) conditions 

Our experienced team of specialists treat a variety of thoracic conditions, including:

Lung (thoracic) treatments and procedures

At Sharp, we offer comprehensive surgical treatments using traditional and minimally invasive surgical options, including robotic-assisted surgery and video-assisted thoracic surgery.

Robotic-assisted lung surgery is performed through a series of small incisions using tiny, rotating instruments. These sophisticated tools move in a similar way to a human hand but with a greater range of movement and accuracy. Surgeons also use a high-definition 3D camera, which provides enhanced views into the chest.

With video-assisted thoracic surgery, a tiny camera and surgical instruments are introduced into the chest through one or more small incisions, only a few millimeters in length. The camera sends high-quality images inside your chest to a video monitor, which guides the surgeon in performing the procedure. At Sharp, we offer video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS), during which you will be under general anesthesia, and awake video-assisted thoracic surgery (AVATS), during which you be under both local anesthesia and sedation.

Treatments and procedures we provide include:

  • Complex airway management

  • Endobronchial ultrasound

  • Endomocosal esophageal resection

  • Endoscopic ultrasound

  • Esophagectomy

  • Esophageal stents

  • Esophagectomy (minimally invasive)

  • Fluorescence bronchoscopy with advanced laser techniques

  • Hiatal or paraesophageal hernia repair

  • Laparoscopic Heller myotomy

  • Laparoscopic Nissen and Laparoscopic Redo-Collis Nissen

  • Laparoscopic repair of giant paraesophageal hernias

  • Lobectomy

  • Pneumonectomy

  • Segmentectomy

  • Tracheobronchial stenting

  • Thymectomy

  • Wedge resection

  • Zenker’s diverticulectomy

Frequently asked questions

San Diego thoracic (lung) surgery locations

We offer specialized thoracic surgery at two acute-care hospitals in San Diego.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Memorial Hospital